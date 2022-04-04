At a Glance widget on Pixel phones starts showing your connected Bluetooth devices

The Pixel 6 series debuted a revamped “At a Glance” widget, which can display your calendar events, flight boarding pass, workout stats, and more on your home screen and lockscreen. Since its release, Google has added several new features to the widget to further expand its capabilities. The company has so far rolled out Nest doorbell alerts, Fitness activity info, bedtime reminders, and stopwatch integration for the At a Glance widget. Now the widget is picking up the ability to display your connected Bluetooth devices.

With the March 2022 Feature Drop update, Google announced that At a Glance on Pixel devices would soon start showing the battery and connection status of your Bluetooth devices. According to reports, the feature is starting to roll out to some users. You’ll see a new “Connected devices” toggle in the At a Glance setting, which, when enabled, displays the battery level and connection status of your Bluetooth device. That means users won’t have to pull down the quick settings panel or jump to the Bluetooth settings to look up these details.

The “Connected devices” Bluetooth integration appears to be in A/B testing and isn’t widely available as of yet. Reddit user u/mattbxd reports that they received the feature on their Pixel phone, but it disappeared shortly after.

To see if the feature is available for you, long-press on the home screen and select “Home settings” from the pop-up menu. From there, tap on the gear icon next to “At a Glance” and look for the “Connected devices” toggle at the bottom.

Note that the new At a Glance widget is currently exclusive to Google Pixel phones. It’s unclear when, if ever, Google plans to expand the updated widget to other Android phones.

Have you received the “Connected devices” integration on your Pixel device? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit