It has finally happened! Microsoft is testing an updated Paint app in Windows 11 with dark mode support. The updated app is rolling out first to Windows 11 Canary and Dev channel Insiders, and also comes with what the company is dubbing "a good set of changes and improvements."

As you'd expect, since Paint now supports dark mode, it will switch to it automatically based on your Windows 11 settings and theme. You also can switch to it from the improved Paint settings page, too, accessed from the top right of the app under the close button.

Anyway, while that might be the highlight, there are other improvements that Microsoft is delivering. Some of these were suggested by the community. The zoom controls have been enhanced, so you have more control over the view of what you have on the paint canvas. Microsoft is still letting you enjoy the classic presets if you please, but now there are additional options for finer increments in the zoom slider. You even can set a custom value, or click the fit-to-screen button, so it fits the window size you have opened.

2 Images

Close

The smaller tweaks are ones that those who nitpick the Windows 11 operating system will be sure to enjoy. Microsoft's tweaked the Image Properties dialogue, so it now matches Windows 11's design language. They've also made accessibility and usability improvements to dialogue boxes in the app. Similar to File Explorer, you'll even get improved access key and keyboard shortcut support, making it easier to navigate the app.

The version number of the app with these changes is 11.2304.17.0. No word yet on when everyone outside the Windows Insider Program will see thee great improvements but usually, it takes several weeks or months for Microsoft to complete testing and iron out the bugs.