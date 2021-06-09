AT&T is giving customers a free Stadia subscription for 6 months

Google is doing everything it can to make Stadia a success. Earlier this week, the company finally expanded the service to Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV. Now it’s eyeing AT&T’s subscribers to expand its userbase. On Tuesday, AT&T and Google announced a new promotional deal that will offer AT&T 5G unlimited wireless and fiber users six months of Stadia Pro for free.

The promotional offer is available to new and existing wireless customers on eligible unlimited plans. You will also need a 5G phone. Meanwhile, new fiber users can avail the offer when they sign up for 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1Gbps plan. Similarly, existing fiber users can also take advantage of the offer by upgrading to AT&T’s 300Mpbs or above plan. After the promotion ends, users will be charged $9.99 a month.

Although Stadia’s standard tier (formerly known as Stadia Base) is free for everyone, the Pro requires a monthly subscription. The Stadia Pro offers 4K HDR streaming, 5.1 surround sound, discounts on select titles, and one new free game each month.

As part of this promotion, AT&T is also offering the Stadia Premier Edition starter kit for just $19.99. The kit, which includes a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, usually retails for $100, so that’s a pretty sweet deal.

The limited-time Stadia Pro promotional offer is available to new and existing AT&T subscribers starting today. It’s unclear how long this offer is going to last.

Stadia currently has over 170 games in its library, including blockbuster titles such as FIFA 21, Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077, Human: Fall Flat, Madden NFL 21, and many more. AT&T users can play Stadia games on their phone or tablet using the Android app or go to stadia.com on their PC or laptop. On Apple devices, Stadia can be accessed by adding a Safari web app.