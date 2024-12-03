Key Takeaways Atari 7800+ is a modern take on the classic console that works with old cartridges & features HDMI.

What's better than an officially remade console? An officially remade console that still works with your original collection, of course. We've seen companies bring back old consoles before, but the games are usually pre-installed on the hardware, so you can't use your own cartridges and CDs on it. Well, if you own some old Atari games, you'll be pleased to know that the company has released the 7800+, a modern take on the classic console that still works with all of your old cartridges.

You can now grab the Atari 7800+ for the holiday season

As announced by Atari, the 7800+ is a new spin on the classic console. If you've still got your old 2600 and 7800 games, they will work perfectly well with the 7800+ with the included DB9 wireless adapter. However, the new console features some lovely modern-day conveniences, such as an HDMI port and two wireless controllers. And if you really want to bring it into the 21st century, you can plug it into a PC using its USB-C adapter.

If you don't own any cartridges but want to get in on the retro action, the console comes with Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest as part of the kit. However, you can purchase additional cartridges for your console. Here's the full list of games you can grab:

A new version of Asteroids Deluxe with added mechanics and a two-player mode. Bounty Bob Strikes Back, a sequel to Miner 2049er with 10 new caves. Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, a homebrew sequel to Crystal Castles. A new version of Berzerk. Frenzy, a sequel to Berzerk. Space Duel, the first-ever 7800 port of the game. A re-release of Caverns of Mars with new challenges and a save function. The Epyx Game Collection contains the Summer Games, Winter Games, and California Games. The M Network Collection contains Armor Ambush, Astroblast, Frogs and Flies, and Star Strike. The RealSports Collection contains RealSports Baseball, Football, Volleyball, Soccer, Tennis, Boxing, and the never-before-seen Basketball.

If you're down for some retro goodness this Christmas, head over to the Atari website and snag a 20% off deal with the two-controller model for $131.98. And if you're down for some trivia, check out the weirdest tech stories that include a buried trove of ET games for the Atari console.