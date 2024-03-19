Revisiting classic video games via emulation on computers or plug-and-play devices with pre-loaded games has been an enthusiast hobby for the past two decades, but the majority of these emulators or third-party plug-and-play devices are committing piracy, because there is little to no chance the developers/manufacturers have paid proper licensing fees to the original gamemakers.

This makes the Atari Gamestation Pro a more ethical way to play classic video games, because it's an officially licensed Atari product. This low-cost plug-and-play console offers over 200 games from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800 home consoles, as well as Atari arcade games. And with a design that resembles the Atari 2600 console (down to the joystick controller), this low-priced device could bring back some fond memories.

However, the unfortunate fact is that these Atari games just aren't very fun to play in 2024 for most people. Atari was a dominant and pioneering video game maker in the 70s and early 80s, but the bulk of their relevancy came before the video game crash of 1983, and before the rise of Nintendo and Sega, whose games were significantly higher quality. Atari's games were considered primitive and lacking in depth even by the time Super Mario Bros. came out in 1985, let alone today in 2024.

I think if you were alive in the 70s and early 80s and have specific fond memories of playing Centipede, Asteroids, or other Atari games, then the Atari Gamestation Pro could appeal to you. But for everyone else who didn't particularly grow up with Atari, I think you'd be better off revisiting classic NES or Sega Genesis games instead. There's a reason Atari never regained relevancy after Nintendo and Sega emerged during the mid-80s.

About this review: XDA purchased a unit of the Atari Gamestation Pro for testing. The manufacturer had no input in this review.

Atari Gamestation Pro 5.5 / 10 The Atari Gamestation Pro is an all-in-one retro gaming console that offers over 200 classic games from the Atari library. All the data is stored on the console, so you just have to plug it into a television or monitor, pair the controllers and begin playing. Pros You get over 200 games in one lightweight portable console

It's powered by USB-C instead of an outdated proprietary port

Very compact and lightweight Cons You need four AAA batteries to power the controller or use a USB-C power source

Confusing menu

Most of the games have not aged well (unlike classic Nintendo games which are still fun today) $64 at Amazon $99 at Best Buy

Atari Gamestation Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Atari Gamestation Pro is on sale now on Atari's website and Amazon. The official retail price on Atari's website is $99, but Amazon has it on sale for $64 — and it appears to be a permanent discount. For that price you get two controllers, the base console, and an HDMI to HDMI cable. You will need a television or monitor (not included) as well as at least four AAA batteries or an external USB-C power source to play.

Specifications 4K Capability No Power Source USB-C What's Included Console, two controllers, HDMI cable Brand Atari Screen None Game support 200+ Atari games Battery None Ports USB-C Dimensions Console: 7.25" x 4.25" x 1" Weight Console: 0.75lb Storage None

Hardware and design

Looks good, but feels like a cheap toy

From the flimsy plastic packaging to the actual hardware, the Atari Gamestation Pro console feels like a toy more than a tech gadget. The console itself feels almost hollow inside, and the two joystick controllers have a plastic flap covering a slot for four AAA batteries. Fortunately, the controller can also run off USB-C power, because it's been perhaps a decade since I used owned or used dry cell batteries. The console and joystick in total barely weigh 2.8 pounds, so it's definitely light enough to carry with you — just make sure you pack it properly inside a bag or suitcase, or the joystick may snap off because it feels so flimsy.

The console, like the controllers, can be powered by a USB-C cable, and there's an HDMI port in the back through which it outputs audio and visuals. Around the front are two USB-C ports to connect the controllers (if you're not using the batteries). There are two physical buttons to turn on or reset the machine. They're so large that they're asking to be accidentally pressed. Why would you make the power button a gigantic single press button located on the front and top of the console?

The joystick is inspired by the Atari 2600's controller. The joystick is eight-directional, has a button on the top and trigger on the side, and the base of the controller has another button, plus a twist dial. There are three small buttons for Start, Home, and Back. Be warned that the start button does not work for some games — instead, you start by hitting the A button. It's confusing, and I'll elaborate more later.

Once you connect all the cables and power on the console, your display or television should jump to the homescreen, which has a top row of tabs listing each Atari console, and the library of games below.

What I like

Large game selection

Atari Gamestation Pro homescreen

Navigating the homescreen menu can be frustrating, as there's a bit of latency between moving the joystick and the cursor moving along the titles. On top of that, it takes quite a bit of scrolling to cycle through all the games. But the layout is nice, with each title you see the original box art, and once you "click" into the game, you get a screenshot of the game along with a synopsis explaining the title.

The games from the earlier Atari consoles are very primitive, but fortunately there is a section with Atari arcade games, and these look closer to the iconic video games from the 80s and 90s most of us remember. This includes a Street Fighter 2 clone that I've never heard of before, named Mighty Warriors. This is probably the best graphics you'll see in the entire library.

With so many games to choose from, almost every genre is covered. There are racing games, sports games, beat 'em ups, Mario-type platformers, Bomberman-style top-down scrollers, and more.

For the most part, all the games work fine, and Atari Gamestation Pro delivers on its promises of bringing you classic Atari games.

What I don't like

The games just aren't good

Maybe I'm being harsh, considering the Atari Gamestation Pro is priced at just $99 officially (and on Amazon it's just $64), but the bulk of the games are extremely simple and primitive. I know Pong is historic and groundbreaking at the time of release, but I struggle to find why I'd want to play it today. Some of the graphics are literally a few pixels making a straight line, and you can only do one or two actions, like the basketball game seen below. Even the newer games, like the Street Fighter-clone I mentioned, have laggy button response time, and braindead CPU opponents.

The joystick also has very little travel, and as I mentioned earlier, feels flimsy enough that I may accidentally snap the joystick in half. The game selection screen is also inconsistent, with some titles requiring pressing "A" to start the game, while others require "Start."

Should you get the Atari Gamestation Pro?

You should get the Atari Gamestation Pro if:

You have fond memories of Atari games from the 70s and 80s

You like to collect vintage/retro tech or gaming devices

You should not get the Atari Gamestation Pro if:

You grew up after Atari's time and your childhood video game memories are vastly superior Nintendo or Sega consoles

You get bored of simplistic games easily

The Atari Gamestation Pro should be interesting to some Gen X folks who grew up with Atari, or retro video game enthusiasts and collectors. For everyone else, I just don't see the appeal. If you are like me, who was born after Atari's run and grew up playing the NES, SNES, Genesis, or PlayStation, these Atari games feel like a joke. Even for children today, I don't see how they would feel invested playing these shallow games with primitive graphics if they can find something far, far better on an iPad or phone.

I hate to be so negative, but Atari just isn't relevant in 2024, even as a retro nostalgic play. Its games or brand have nowhere near the iconic status as Nintendo. This type of plug-and-play console would have far greater appeal if it contained 200 Nintendo or Sega games.