AT&T doubles down offering new 16GB prepaid plan for $25 a month

Just in time for summer, AT&T is offering a smoking deal for prepaid customers. The plan includes unlimited calling and messaging in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The plan also offers 16GB of high-speed data, all for $25 a month.

Of course, there is some fine print to this deal, but nothing that would be deemed off-putting.

This is an absolute steal

For starters, AT&T normally offers this same promotion for its prepaid customers with the main difference being that it only comes with 8GB of high-speed data. For a limited time, the promotion will double the data, giving subscribers a total of 16GB. However, in order to get the $25 a month price, subscribers will have to pay a year in advance. That means paying $300 upfront, which is non-refundable. Unfortunately, the $300 price point excludes taxes and fees.

For some 16GB of data is just enough, but if you are a heavy data user, you might be living on the edge with this plan. Luckily, you won’t have to pay for data used past the 16GB allotment. Instead, AT&T will reduce your bandwidth speed, keeping it at a maximum of 128kbps. If you need more high-speed data, you can always purchase more, but it becomes pricey, with 3GB costing $20 or 1GB costing $10. Any unused data will be rolled over to the next month and will stay on the account for a 30-day period.

Lastly, if you are a worker on the go, the prepaid plan offers tethering at no extra cost. If interested, you can head online or to your local AT&T retail location. The plan does not include a phone, so be sure to bring your own or purchase a new one. AT&T offers other prepaid plans, like a $30 a month plan with 5GB of data and an unlimited data plan for $50 a month. Luckily, you won’t have to act to fast with this new promotion, as it is slated to last until October 14.

Source: AT&T