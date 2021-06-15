AT&T is giving customers affected by the 3G shutdown a free phone

But you probably shouldn't get it

AT&T will shut down its 3G network by February next year. If you happen to have a device that won’t work on the network after the shutdown, you can now get your hands on a free replacement phone from the company.

Late last month, we shared a list of devices that will continue to work on AT&T after the 3G shutdown. If your device is not on the list, chances are you’ll need to get a replacement before February next year. Thankfully, AT&T is offering a free replacement phone (via Android Police) for those who want it.

To claim the free phone, you can head over to att.com/AcceptMyPhone, verify your phone number, and your new phone should arrive in the next few weeks. However, before you go ahead and do that, you should probably take a look at the replacement phone:

That’s an AT&T RADIANT Core, a budget phone from 2019 that was first introduced as a reasonable option for AT&T’s prepaid customers. It usually retails for $70, but it’s currently available at a 50 percent discount. The phone packs a 490p display, a single 5MP camera, 16GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion up to 64GB, 1GB of RAM, and a removable 2,500mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and, as you’d expect, it supports VoLTE.

We wouldn’t recommend getting the RADIANT Core, even though AT&T is giving it away for free. It will likely be a massive downgrade for almost everyone affected by the 3G shutdown. It probably won’t last you very long either, so you’ll end up purchasing a new phone regardless. AT&T itself offers several other devices that cost around $100-$150 and offer VoLTE support. Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best cheap Android phones to pick a device that would better suit your needs.