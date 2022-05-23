AT&T offers free Control Ultimate Edition

AT&T has announced that it will begin offering Control Ultimate Edition to its US customers at no extra cost. The game can be played by heading to AT&T’s web portal. The best thing about this is that it can be accessed from a PC or mobile device and won’t require a download of the game or signing up for a subscription.

For those unfamiliar, Control was originally released a few years ago to rave reviews, taking in over 80 awards. Since its original launch in 2019, the game has received some updates. The updates mainly come in the form of two expansions, “The Foundation” and “AWE”. Control Ultimate Edition features the core game, and the aforementioned expansions in one package. It also has quality of life improvements over the original game.

If you are an eligible AT&T customer on a postpaid wireless account, you will be able to head to att.com/PlayNow in order to take advantage of this offer. Once on the page, simply enter your phone number and billing zip code associated with the account. Once completed, AT&T customers will be able to instantly play the full game, without the need for any downloads.

AT&T is bringing this kind of technology through the use of Google’s “Immersive for Games” technology. This is Google Stadia’s B2B offering that is aimed strictly at businesses. Businesses can take advantage of the platform to deliver games directly to its customers. While this promotion is great for those on AT&T, it isn’t the first for the wireless carrier. Previously, AT&T offered a similar promotional game, Batman: Arkham Knight, that also made use of the “Immersive for Games” technology.

Of course, if interested, you can head to the link and sign up. This can be played via Wi-Fi but AT&T also touts that its 5G network is more than capable of handling this kind of gaming on its network.

Source: AT&T