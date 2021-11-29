AT&T’s Cyber Monday deals are here, including a free Galaxy S21

Cyber Monday is here, and AT&T is joining the fray by offering some great deals including a free Samsung Galaxy S21 via bill credits. As Black Friday sales come to a close, Cyber Monday week takes over. This week, AT&T is offering a variety of deals on smartphones to existing and new customers as part of its Cyber Monday promotion.

The headline deal is a free Samsung Galaxy S21. The offer is good for today only and requires no trade-in or new line. Customers on eligible plans can order the deal, which is online-only, on AT&T’s website. To qualify for the promotion, customers must purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (upfront) and a $30 activation/upgrade fee. You need to have or activate a qualifying unlimited plan as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the classic flagship S series device from Samsung featuring a Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Get it free from AT&T today only. Buy from AT&T

In addition, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max with eligible trade-in and pay as low as $2.78/mo for the device.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the latest top of the line flagship from Apple. You can get up to $1,000 off from AT&T with trade-in. Buy from AT&T

Many of AT&T’s Black Friday deals continue to be available through Cyber Monday and presumably the rest of the week as well. Those deals include 50% off a Pixel 6 and a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $5/mo.

Google Pixel 6 Pro AT&T is offering up to $800 off on the Pixel 6 Pro during its ongoing Cyber Monday sale. Buy from AT&T

The free Galaxy S21 is definitely the star deal for the day. The device launched back in January and is the latest in the long and successful S series of devices from Samsung. Even with the Samsung Galaxy S22 expected to launch in a few months, snagging a flagship Samsung device for free is a tantalizing offer.