AT&T’s Cyber Monday deals are here, including a free Galaxy S21
Cyber Monday is here, and AT&T is joining the fray by offering some great deals including a free Samsung Galaxy S21 via bill credits. As Black Friday sales come to a close, Cyber Monday week takes over. This week, AT&T is offering a variety of deals on smartphones to existing and new customers as part of its Cyber Monday promotion.
The headline deal is a free Samsung Galaxy S21. The offer is good for today only and requires no trade-in or new line. Customers on eligible plans can order the deal, which is online-only, on AT&T’s website. To qualify for the promotion, customers must purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (upfront) and a $30 activation/upgrade fee. You need to have or activate a qualifying unlimited plan as well.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the classic flagship S series device from Samsung featuring a Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8 GB of RAM. Get it free from AT&T today only.
In addition, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max with eligible trade-in and pay as low as $2.78/mo for the device.
- The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the latest top of the line flagship from Apple. You can get up to $1,000 off from AT&T with trade-in.
Many of AT&T’s Black Friday deals continue to be available through Cyber Monday and presumably the rest of the week as well. Those deals include 50% off a Pixel 6 and a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $5/mo.
- AT&T is offering up to $800 off on the Pixel 6 Pro during its ongoing Cyber Monday sale.
The free Galaxy S21 is definitely the star deal for the day. The device launched back in January and is the latest in the long and successful S series of devices from Samsung. Even with the Samsung Galaxy S22 expected to launch in a few months, snagging a flagship Samsung device for free is a tantalizing offer.