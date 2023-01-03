Today, Nvidia announced a new update to its game streaming service, bringing the power of its best graphics card, the RTX 4080, to users who sign up for its Ultimate service tier. For $20 per month, you can have remote access to one of the most powerful graphics cards in the world, or you can be a new or existing AT&T customer and get six months of Nvidia's GeForce Now Ultimate streaming service for free.

Today, AT&T announced a new promotion giving its subscribers six months of the newly announced Ultimate tier for free. As you can imagine, since this tier is powered by Nvidia's top of the line RTX 4080, you're going to get some incredible gaming performance, like streaming games at up to 240 frames per second with support for full ray tracing and DLSS 3. The company also claims click-to-pixel latency of just 40 milliseconds, which is incredible, and a first for cloud gaming.

What makes GeForce Now so powerful is the fact that you can access the service from nearly any device. Whether it's directly from your Mac or Windows PC, using your favorite iOS or Android smartphone, or using a popular internet browser like Safari, Chrome, or Edge, you're pretty much covered. You can even access GeForce Now on some of Samsung's more recent smart TVs. You can enjoy top level gaming without compromise using the best game streaming service available and combining it with one of the best internet and 5G wireless providers in the United States.

As far as the promotion goes, it starts on January 19 and will be open to new and existing AT&T wireless customers, and new AT&T internet customers. For more information about Nvidia and its announcements, be sure to check out all our CES 2023 coverage this week.

Source: AT&T