The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G arrives on AT&T on July 15

Motorola announced the Moto G Stylus 5G a few months back in April. AT&T will finally make it available on its network, with the smartphone making its retail debut on July 15. So how is the U.S. wireless carrier making the smartphone enticing? Its pitch is simply that it costs $2 a month and doesn’t require any trade-in. Exciting right?

The Moto G Stylus 5G has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Furthermore, the handset also has a 50MP camera with OIS and support for 5G. As for its internal storage, you’ll get 256GB on the base model with room for expansion via its microSD slot. Additionally, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh which should offer excellent battery life when paired with the handset’s chipset. Perhaps the most crucial feature of this phone is its stylus, which isn’t all that common in today’s smartphone market. The stylus on the device can be used to draw and take notes, and because of its 120Hz display, the experience should be pretty enjoyable.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of only a handful of Android devices with a stylus right now.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available starting on July 15. It can be purchased online or in-store at participating retail locations. As mentioned, it will cost $2 a month with any qualifying unlimited wireless plans and won’t require any hardware trade-in. Although AT&T doesn’t mention the phone’s price, it should cost $499 without a contract. The handset can be purchased unlocked from Best Buy. If you aren’t sure what kind of smartphone you’re looking for, you can always check out our guides, where we talk about some of the best phone options overall and some of the cheapest Android options available. Plus, some great Amazon Prime Day deals are coming up, so you’ll want to check back soon.

Source: AT&T