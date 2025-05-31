EVGA Supernova 1300 80+ Gold $120 $270 Save $150 A powerful and reliable PSU that's perfect for any PC. Get it now at over 50% off for a limited time.

Power supplies can be a little pricey if you're looking to buy one that delivers a lot of power while also being efficient. Of course, this isn't a part to skimp on, especially considering that a good one can last you quite some time. Furthermore, it's important to think about buying one that not only handles your system now, but what you also have planned for the future.

Luckily, this 1300W model from EVGA that's now on sale is going to be a pretty good option for most people. Not only do you get lots of power and efficiency, but it also offers versatility as well, thanks to its modular cable setup. Furthermore, it's now also on sale, with a steep discount that knocks 55% off its MSRP, bringing it down to just $120 for a limited time.

What's great about this EVGA 1300W PSU?

So you get a pretty standard design here, with EVGA putting most of its effort into how this PSU functions. Not only do you get 1300W of power, which is going to be great for beefier systems, but this PSU also has an 80+ GOLD rating as well.

In addition, you also get a modular cable setup that makes getting power to your devices much easier. Plus, if you're into customizing the look inside your case, being able to route the cables you need goes a long way if you're trying to cut down on clutter.

The best part about all of this is that the PSU is going to be reliable. EVGA has been making PC accessories for some time and is quite a reputable brand. If that wasn't enough, and word of mouth never really is, the brand throws in a ten-year warranty to back its PSU, which should provide some peace of mind.