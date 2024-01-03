Key Takeaways Audacity's new AI-powered tools offer time-saving features for audio editors, including AI-based noise suppression for podcasts and a transcription tool.

For music producers, the tools can separate vocals from songs, generate music from text prompts, and categorize non-vocals into drums, bass, and more.

These tools can be downloaded from the OpenVINO GitHub page, allowing users to run them locally on their PCs without the need for an internet connection.

There are already a ton of cool things you can use AI for, and it feels like new AI-powered tools are released every day. While some are for fun or creativity, others help us achieve what would otherwise be a tedious job. Such is the case for Audacity, which has now received some handy tools that can help save audio editors time in their work.

Announced on the Audacity website, Leo Wattenberg discusses what's happening with the audio editing program. He states that Intel has helped develop tools for Audacity called "OpenVINO" that help users put their AI-based processors to good use. Fortunately, these features run locally on your PC and don't require an internet connection to "call back" to a cloud server.

The tools are designed with two kinds of Audacity users in mind: podcast editors and music producers. On the podcasting side, you can get AI-powered noise suppression. This helps reduce any background noise that would otherwise ruin or distract from a podcast. There's also a handy transcription tool that detects what's being said in a sound clip and either transcribes or translates it. You can then save the transcript to your computer and upload it to your audio hosting service of choice.

For music production, the new tools can automatically separate the vocals from a song, which lets you create an instrumental version of a song when you don't have access to the original files. You can also separate the non-vocals into drums, bass, and an "everything else" category. It also contains a music generation tool that can produce music from a text-based prompt.

If you want to get your hands on these tools, you can download them via the OpenVINO GitHub page. Just be sure you put on your best headphones before you start your audio editing work.