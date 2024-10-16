Audeze is a name that any headphone fan will know. Their unrelenting devotion to planar magnetic headphones has won the hearts and ears of many. Now owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment (the PlayStation section of Sony), the company is still independently operated and will be making its own headphones and headsets as well as making technology for Sony. It's one of those headsets I've been using for the last few weeks, the Audeze Maxwell, and it's been a revelation.

I've used many different gaming headsets over the years, as well as numerous high-end headphones, including most of the Audeze range. In all that time, I never thought I'd find a gaming headset that sounded like an audiophile one or an audiophile one with the level of convenience and features of a wireless gaming headset. The Audeze Maxwell is that headset, and it is hands-down the best gaming headset anyone could buy today. It redefines how a headset should sound and operate, setting aside gamer glow or other things gamers are told they want to focus on the things they should be after.

About this review: Audeze sent us the Maxwell for review. It had no input into the article's contents and did not see it before publication.

The new gold standard Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset Planar drivers are a revalation 9.5 / 10 The Audeze Maxwell is a high-end gaming headset using planar magnetic drivers for an expansive soundstage and deep bass response. The headset is just at home playing music or movies as it is clicking heads in the latest FPS titles, and it can connect to pretty much anything thanks to USB, 3.5mm, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options. Microphone 2x on-board, 1 boom mic Weight 1.08 pounds (490g) Battery Life 80 hours Frequency Response 10Hz - 50kHz Ear Cushions Replaceable pleather Charge Time USB-C, 5v 1.8 Amp max - 25% charge / 20min (Full charge 2hr) Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos Driver 90mm Planar Drivers Bluetooth 5.3 Connection Type 2.4GHz dongle, USB, Bluetooth Pros Super long battery life

Four connection types (USB-C, 3.5mm, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth)

Sublime sound from two large planar magnetic drivers

Background noise filtering for your mic Cons A little heavier than most headsets

Suspension strap headband lacks micro adjustments Expand $295 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Audeze Maxwell was released in January 2023 and comes in two versions: one designed for PC or PlayStation ($299) and one designed for Xbox and PC ($329). Both versions are functionally the same, look the same, and sound the same. The only differences are that the 2.4GHz dongle is designed to work with Xbox or PlayStation consoles and that the Xbox version comes with an embedded license for Dolby Atmos on Xbox and PC.

What I liked about the Maxwell

This is a stellar sounding headset that lasts for days

The Audeze Maxwell is an over-ear gaming headset with large 90mm planar magnetic drivers. Unlike many gaming products, this headset is understated, with a nice dark gray color that makes it look more like the best ANC headphones. The left earcup has all the controls, including the power button, a physical mute slider for the mics, a button for the mic noise suppression, a 3.5mm analog connector, USB-C for power and also wired connectivity, and two dials. One of the dials controls volume, pause/play, and EQ switching, and the other controls game/chat mix and sidetone. With many headsets offloading these functions to software packages, it's awesome to see physical controls.

Now to the sound, which is tuned to a more neutral sound signature than Audeze's warm house sound, but that's a good thing for gaming use, and you can use the software to EQ for more bass or brightness if you prefer while using the headset for music. The 90mm planar magnetic drivers put out a wonderfully accurate representation of whatever the source material is, with tight and flat bass response, fantastic mid-accuracy, and accurate treble that's slightly rolled off, so sibilant sounds are reduced. You won't be disappointed by the performance of this headset in whatever game you play, from the orchestral soundstages of Destiny 2 to the trenches of CoD, where every footstep and reload sound is important.

I put the Maxwell up against some of the best gaming headsets, including the Astro A50 (Gen 4) and the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, and both were found wanting. While those headsets have nice tricks for charging or swappable batteries, the focus feels like it's on gimmicks and not pure sound quality. The Audeze Maxwell beats them both and beats most of my considerable headphone collection, except for the few Audeze over-ear sets like the LCD-3 and LCD-5.

I never thought I'd find a gaming headset that sounded like an audiophile one or an audiophile one with the level of convenience and features of a wireless gaming headset. The Audeze Maxwell is that headset

Audeze says the Maxwell is good for about 80 hours of battery life before needing to recharge, and I can believe it, as I have only had to charge it once in the couple of weeks I've been using it daily. That's awesome for a gaming headset, especially one that can get as loud as this one. Depending on your listening volume, that time will vary, but it's still very competitive against other headsets. And it charges fairly quickly, back up to 100% after a few hours. It's easy to keep it topped up overnight.

As this is a gaming headset, microphone quality is important. I'm glad to report that I've not noticed any issues while using either the Shure-designed boom mic or the internal mics for video calls or game chat. The noise suppression does a good job of stripping out noises like A/Cs or keyboards. I had no issues using them via the dongle, wired, or with Bluetooth.

The software package is functional enough

The Audeze HQ app for controlling Maxwell's features works well enough if it looks a little dated. One thing that I appreciate is the ability to change the chat and game mix going into the headphones like you can on Astro's headsets. Not that you need the software on the Maxwell, as you can do it using the dial on the earcup. The software also lets you change between several preset EQ options or make your own, perform firmware updates for the headset and dongle, and check on battery status.

What I didn't like about the Maxwell

The suspension style headband lacks fine customization