Audi adds native Apple Music integration to select cars in the U.S.

Audi is integrating Apple Music directly into the infotainment system of its select cars in North America, Europe, and Japan. This will allow Audi owners to enjoy Apple Music via the infotainment system without having to connect their iPhones to it via Bluetooth or USB. Audi says the Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in those regions starting with the 2022 models. Audi cars already on the road will get the feature through an automatic over-the-air (OTA) update.

The standalone Apple Music rollout will make it a lot easier for Audi owners to fetch their favorite Apple Music playlist or enjoy concerts for free while on the road. The standalone app, in case you’re wondering, will work independently of Apple’s CarPlay, which the company has been bundling in its vehicles for many years now.

However, CarPlay requires you to connect your iPhone to the car’s infotainment systems in order to take advantage of things like the ability to make calls, get on-road directions, play music, receive messages, and more. If all you want to do is listen to music, though, then it makes more sense to directly use the standalone app as it will make it a lot easier to access your music library.

Activating the Apple Music app on Audi vehicles

Once you get the Apple Music app on your Audi infotainment system, you can simply follow the on-screen instructions to log in with your Apple ID and verify your subscription. You’ll then be sent a verification code on your phone which you need to enter to finish the process. That’s pretty much it for the setup process, so you should be able to get it up and running in no time. Audi car owners in Europe will get their first 3GB of streaming free of charge. The subsequent data streaming costs will be billed via a data package available from Cubic-Telekom.

Using the standalone Apple Music app isn’t the only way to play music on your Audi car, of course. You can always connect your phone to Audi’s infotainment system to take advantage of a lot more features and even avoid the additional streaming data costs that are incurred.

Do you own an Audi car? If yes, then do you think this is something that’s going to be useful to you? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.