Apple acknowledges software bug causing major audio issues on the $1,599 Studio Display

It just works! (until it doesn't)

Sometimes the smarter a device gets, the more prone to malfunctioning it becomes. This is particularly more apparent in first-gen models of a certain product. Manufacturers need time and plenty of trials and errors to get things right. The Apple Studio Display is one prominent example in this field. Despite the company being in the iMac business for many years, the Studio Display is still a new product category. It has a lot in common with an iMac, but it still isn’t one. It’s a $1,599 monitor packing a chip that runs a version of iOS, and issues have been arising since its release.

For the unfamiliar, the Studio Display had webcam issues when Apple first released it. The Cupertino tech overlord eventually patched them through a software update. While some users still aren’t completely satisfied with the quality, the fix has definitely improved the camera’s performance. Now, the latest annoyances to surface are in the audio department.

The speakers in my Studio Display have stopped working. It’s been days. Still can’t get them to work again. — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) July 18, 2022

is anyone else’s studio display buggy for video/audio? I just got one and for some reason youtube/music apps freeze or become frequently choppy — Kiran (@neuroswish) July 30, 2022

Since yesterday my Studio Display will only play audio for a few seconds and then it stops. Audio playback works fine on the MacBook Pro that’s connected to the display. Not sure if it’s hardware or software related. I’m running the Ventura beta. Anyone seeing something similar? pic.twitter.com/u4yO1bFubq — Simon B. Støvring (@simonbs) July 28, 2022

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple is aware of the speaker issues that customers could be facing. It mentions a temporary fix that is almost as old as the tech industry itself — have you tried turning it off and on again? Indeed, right now, seemingly the only workaround is unplugging the Studio Display from power for 10 seconds, then plugging it back in.

The memo explicitly mentions that these audio problems aren’t hardware-related. So the assumption is that Apple will eventually include a fix in a future iOS update. When and if remain unclear for the time being. Though, considering the $1,599 price tag on this device and that the company boasts about its high-fidelity six-speaker system, we would like to think that an update will be coming soon.

