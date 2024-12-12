Almost every PC user daydreams about upgrading their graphics card, CPU, SSD, and RAM. Even the monitor gets a lot of love, thanks to the gaming performance of the latest OLED monitors. However, very few PC users think about making audio upgrades to their gaming PC. Strong GPU horsepower and a decent display are integral to an enjoyable gaming PC experience, but without crisp and clean audio, you'll always feel something is missing.

Whether it's the built-in speakers on your monitor, the sound quality of budget headphones, or even the onboard audio on some motherboards, there are many areas where you can improve the audio experience of your gaming PC. Let's get into each of them one by one.

5 Ditch your monitor's built-in speakers

Enough of sub-par speakers already

Close

Much like the onboard speakers on most TVs, built-in monitor speakers are famously bad for most purposes. Sure, the occasional YouTube video will be fine, but we're talking about gaming PCs here, where immersion and accuracy are non-negotiable. If you're still suffering at the hands of onboard speakers, it's time to upgrade to a set of desktop speakers ASAP.

Even most budget speakers with 2.1-channel audio would be an incredible improvement over your monitor's built-in excuse of a speaker setup. The best PC speakers can take your audio experience to a whole different level, especially if you invest in an elaborate 5.1-channel speaker system or a pair of monitor speakers used for audio production but great for movies and games.

The night-and-day difference you'll notice when switching from built-in speakers to discrete ones isn't just limited to the maximum volume. The much-improved thump of, say, a subwoofer or the fuller soundstage of any quality speaker will make you regret why you didn't upgrade sooner. Speakers with surround sound can even help you locate enemy footsteps and gunshots in competitive games, something that's simply not on the horizon with your monitor's built-in speakers.

4 Get a compact gaming soundbar

A soundbar might be the ideal gaming speaker