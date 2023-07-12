Audiophile-level headphones, earbuds, and sources like DACs and amps are premium devices made for uncompromising audio quality. That's why it's great to pick them up on shopping events like Prime Day, when you can be guaranteed of huge discounts on that equipment you've been eyeing up all year. We've kept our ear to the ground and rounded up the best audiophile-level deals for Prime Day.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE

The Sennheiser HD 599 SE is a perfect entry into the world of audiophile headphones, and they're at their lowest-ever price with this Prime Day deal. You can get a pair for less than $80, which is a crazy price for some sweet cans. The open-back, over-ear headphones have specially tuned drivers and comfortable velour earcups for long listening sessions without fatigue.

Sennheiser also gives you two cables with this headphone, a 3m cable with a 6.35mm jack for home use, and a shorter 1.2m cable with a 3.5mm jack to use with mobile devices while away from home. That is, if you can find a portable device with a headphone jack these days, although we've included one later in this roundup. This Prime Day exclusive deal saves you 60% off the usual price, and won't be around for long.

Linsoul Kiwi Ears Cadenza

The Linsoul Kiwi Ears Cadenza IEMs are now only $28, which makes these low-cost audiophile IEMs even more affordable. They've got crazy bass impact from the 10mm drivers, a decent cable with low microphonics, and a warm sound signature that's perfect for chilling out to some lofi beats.

They're also available in blue, purple, red and green, with stylish surrounds and an over-the-ear cable for more security when moving around. At this price, they're almost too good to be true so grab a pair before they're gone and see what you're missing out on.

Ikko OH10 in-Ear Monitor

The first thing you'll see with the Ikko OH10 IEMs is their striking looks. The pebble-like housing almost looks like it was pinched into being by someone stronger than normal, or perhaps beaten out of a singular sheet like a kettle drum. The housing is actually high-purity copper with a platinum coating, which Ikko says is to do with better acoustics but we reckon it's more for toughness. The 10mm polymer dynamic driver is paired with a balanced armature for better frequency response on the high end, so you get a wide soundstage and punchy bass.

These premium IEMs are usually $200, but you can save 30% on Prime Day. It's not often that audiophile-quality IEMs go on sale, let alone have such deep cuts. You also get a silver-plated cable for your money, which is crazy since the last low-cost plated cable I personally bought was around $100 on its own. This price won't stay around forever, so pick up a bargain today.

Sennheiser HD 600

The venerable Sennheiser HD 600 are down to $284 for Prime Day, a huge discount from the usual $450 selling price. These are considered the gold standard for open-back headphones and are worth every cent of the money, even at retail. But you won't be paying retail, you'll be saving $165, in this time-limited deal.

These are terrific technical performers, with a wide soundstage and accurate reproduction of sound. The only problem is, with how comfortable the velour pads are and how great they sound, you won't want to take them off!

HiBy R5 Gen 2 Hi-Res Audio Player

The HiBy R5 Gen 2 Hi-Res audio player is an entry-level Digital Audio Player (DAP) that runs Android and has Class A headphone amplification. That means it can handle headphones with higher requirements, and audio files from a wide range of genres with aplomb. It uses Dual ES9219C DACs for DSD256 and up to PCM768KHz, 32-bit playback for even the most discerning audiophile codecs.

It also has two-way Bluetooth, with support for all codecs including UAT, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC, so you can use it for desktop DAC/Amp replacement and even with Bluetooth earbuds or headphones. If you're looking for an upgrade to your on-the-go music, this capable Hi-Res audio player is a good place to start. Get one for 33% off with this stellar Prime Day deal, but act fast -- deals like this won't last for long.

These are some excellent deals on audiophile-level headphones and music players that will get you grinning from ear to ear. These deals are time-limited, so hurry to grab them at these low prices before they run out of stock.