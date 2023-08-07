We're already 7 days into August, but since today is the first Monday of the month, that means it's time for the latest batch of Android security patches. Google today published the August 2023 Android Security Bulletin, and with it, the corresponding August 2023 security update for eligible Pixel devices. Google's Pixel phones aren't the only phones getting a freshly baked build today, though, as Samsung has also pushed new security updates to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S20 FE, and a couple of foldables.

August 2023 Android Security Bulletin

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google disclosed multiple security vulnerabilities affecting the Android runtime, framework, system, and media framework. These vulnerabilities have been patched with the 2023-08-01 security patch level. Meanwhile, the company also disclosed multiple vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components and the Linux kernel. These vulnerabilities are addressed with the 2023-08-05 security patch level.

Patches for these vulnerabilities have been in the works for a few weeks or months now and are only now being disclosed. If you're interested in learning more about the monthly Android security update process, then check out our explainer here.

In addition to patching the vulnerabilities affecting all Android devices, the August 2023 Android security update also patches a few issues exclusively affecting Google's own Pixel lineup, including the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. Keep in mind that today's update doesn't bring the goodness of stable Android 14 to the Pixel devices, but we can expect that next update will be the big one.

The updates rolling out to supported Pixel phones today will feature the 2023-08-05 patch level and have the following build numbers:

Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 4a 5G: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 5: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 5a 5G: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 6: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)] / TQ3A.230805.001.A1 [T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)]

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)] / TQ3A.230805.001.A1 [T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)]

Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)] / TQ3A.230805.001.A1 [T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)]

Pixel 7: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230805.001 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.A3 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)]

Pixel Fold: TQ3A.230805.001.A3 [Global] / TQ3A.230805.001.B2 [Verizon & MVNOs (US)] / TQ3C.230805.001.A4 [Japan]

Pixel Tablet: TQ3A.230805.001.B1 [Global]

The complete changelog for the release can be found below:

Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect *[1]

User Interface Fix for issue causing certain Live Wallpapers to display incorrectly in different device orientations *[2] Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to not respond *[2] Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen launcher search input to not register *[2] Fix for issue occasionally causing flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode *[3]

--------------------------------------------------------------- Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. *[1] Included on Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet only *[2] Included on Pixel Fold only *[3] Included on Pixel Tablet only read more

You should be getting the aforementioned security update in the form of a small incremental OTA starting today on your Pixel device, so long as you own one of the currently supported models. Having said that, if you don’t want to wait for Google to push the update to your phone, or can’t update normally since your phone is rooted, then check out our Android 13 download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

A handful of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Fold 3, and the Galaxy Flip 3 are also receiving the August 2023 security update in certain regions, so don't forget to spam the Check for system updates button. Power users can also fetch the updated firmware from the OTA server and manually flash their devices, if required.

The build numbers are as follows:

Galaxy S20 FE: G780GXXS6EWG9 [Snapdragon variant]

Galaxy S23 series: S91xBXXU3AWGJ [Global variant]

Galaxy Flip 3: F711U1UES5FWG7 [US carrier unlocked variant]

Galaxy Flip 4: F721U1UES3CWG4 [US carrier unlocked variant]

Galaxy Fold 3: F926U1UEU3FWF2 [US carrier unlocked variant]

Galaxy Fold 4: F936U1UES3CWG4 [US carrier unlocked variant]

