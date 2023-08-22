Key Takeaways The August Windows 11 22H2 Preview Update is now rolling out.

New features include the changes include app pinning and app defaults, which were first announced in March

The update addresses various issues with disk partitions, BitLocker, and settings sync.

Microsoft is rolling out the August preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2. This month's update adds several new features to the operating system. It is tweaking the hover behavior on the search box, and also adding a new functionality for app defaults that makes swapping out default apps even easier. That's on top of the usual bug fixes and improvements.

Coming in at KB5029351, and OS Build 22621.2215, there are seven total highlights and 14 improvements Microsoft is pointing out with this release. The most notable is the fact that the changes to app pinning and app defaults, originally announced in March of this year, are finally rolling out. If you missed it, these changes include a new Settings deep link URI for applications to take their users directly to the appropriate location in Settings for the user to change their defaults. Additionally, there's a new API that apps can use to pin either primary or secondary tiles to the Taskbar. The other big changes can be seen below.

New! This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search icon. When you select it, the Search app does not open. This occurs after a machine has been asleep.

This update improves the reliability of the Search app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the TAB key. Using it to browse search results requires additional actions.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not correctly identify the search box on the taskbar and search highlights within the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search box size. Its size is reduced in tablet posture mode on Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Book devices.

New! This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, seeD3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain” policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.

This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows Backup page in the Settings app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d. read more

This update is pretty safe to install, as Microsoft isn't reporting any known issues with it at the moment. Again, it is optional, though. You only will be seeing it if you've flipped the switch for Get the latest updates as soon as they're available in Windows Update to On. Everyone else should be seeing this update next month on the second Tuesday in September as part of Patch Tuesday.