  • The August Windows 11 22H2 Preview Update is now rolling out.
  • New features include the changes include app pinning and app defaults, which were first announced in March
  • The update addresses various issues with disk partitions, BitLocker, and settings sync.

Microsoft is rolling out the August preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2. This month's update adds several new features to the operating system. It is tweaking the hover behavior on the search box, and also adding a new functionality for app defaults that makes swapping out default apps even easier. That's on top of the usual bug fixes and improvements.

Coming in at KB5029351, and OS Build 22621.2215, there are seven total highlights and 14 improvements Microsoft is pointing out with this release. The most notable is the fact that the changes to app pinning and app defaults, originally announced in March of this year, are finally rolling out. If you missed it, these changes include a new Settings deep link URI for applications to take their users directly to the appropriate location in Settings for the user to change their defaults. Additionally, there's a new API that apps can use to pin either primary or secondary tiles to the Taskbar. The other big changes can be seen below.

This update is pretty safe to install, as Microsoft isn't reporting any known issues with it at the moment. Again, it is optional, though. You only will be seeing it if you've flipped the switch for Get the latest updates as soon as they're available in Windows Update to On. Everyone else should be seeing this update next month on the second Tuesday in September as part of Patch Tuesday.