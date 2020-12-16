Need a webcam for work? You can pick up a quality Aukey 1080p webcam for just $28!

Working from home has a lot of benefits, but at times you might feel as though you’re missing important equipment. There are plenty of software solutions, but with hardware, you might be having more issues. Many people have a sudden need for webcams as online meetings become a necessity, but it leads to a bit of a problem–suddenly, they’re hard to find anywhere! Thankfully, Aukey has a quality webcam available for purchase… and better yet, it’s on sale!

I’ve found Aukey to a quality budget brand, and I’m lead to believe that the Aukey FHD Webcam will be of great quality as well. This webcam offers 1080p capabilities so that you won’t look grainy or jittery in Zoom or Google Meet calls. This Aukey webcam also comes with a built-in microphone, so you don’t need to wear a headset while using it. Finally, you don’t need to download any software to get it going. As much as I like my old Logitech webcam, dealing with the Logi Capture software is always one of the most annoying parts of using it. No need to worry about that with this webcam!

Now, is this the perfect webcam if, say, you want to Stream on Twitch or create videos for YouTube? Probably not. This webcam maxes out at 30fps, which may look a little strange for videos or streaming that’s focused on you specifically. Not that you can’t use it, but if you can find a 60fps webcam, it’ll generally be a better bet.

But, for most of us, the Aukey FHD Webcam will be perfect. This webcam normally goes for $60 but has a flat $10 discount applied. But, you can save even more by using the code QHX7A7H5 at checkout! When applied, the total order drops to around $28. For a webcam from a well-known company, that’s an incredible price!

The coupon code is scheduled to stay live until December 20, or until the webcam sells out. Don’t wait on this one!