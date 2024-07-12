Key Takeaways Aula F87 offers a creamy typing experience with premium gasket mount and sound dampening for under $70.

The keyboard boasts hot-swappable graywood V3 linear switches, PBT keycaps, RGB lighting, and wireless connectivity.

Despite lacking transparent keycaps and software support, Aula F87 is a top budget pick for both newbies and veterans.

It's been three years since I used a mechanical keyboard for the first time. It was a cheap board that cost me less than $30, but it managed to ignite a lasting hobby, which spurred me to keep searching until I found the best budget mechanical keyboard for myself. On this quest, I came across Aula, a Chinese peripherals brand making waves on social media for its quality mechanical keyboards which regularly punch far above their weight.

I knew I had to get my hands on one of their "thocky" keebs, so, after careful consideration, I decided to buy the Aula F87 — a wireless, TKL mechanical keyboard with a gasket mount and five layers of sound dampening. Needless to say, the price at which the F87 claimed to deliver not only this impressive feature set but also a "creamy" and near-perfect typing experience made me eager to try it out. I'm very happy to report that it surpassed nearly all my expectations.

The F87 is a treat to use — it sounds and feels premium, has nearly all the features I could ask for, and is undoubtedly the best budget keyboard I've ever used. With only a few misses here and there, I can safely conclude that the F87 is easily the best mechanical keyboard for most people new to the mechanical keyboard hobby and, dare I say, maybe even for the seasoned veterans.

Pricing and availability

The Aula F87 is not a new keyboard. In fact, it launched about a year ago, in June 2023. But, next to the Aula F75, its smaller sibling which was getting all the hype on YouTube and Instagram, the F87 has flown relatively under the radar. It only became available on Amazon in January this year. It's hard to find it elsewhere, but you can get it from Amazon for $70.

There's also an F87 Pro priced around $76 which is nearly identical but comes with a slightly modified gasket mount and a lower front height. By all accounts, it feels exactly the same as the F87 I'm going to be reviewing below.

Specifications Wireless Yes, Bluetooth + 2.4GHz Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Media Controls Fn + multimedia keys Battery 4,000mAh Num Pad No Switch Type Graywood V3 Replaceable keycaps Yes Replaceable switches Yes Number of Keys 87 Wired operation Yes Dimensions 365.9x139x41mm Material ABS plastic chassis Multi-device pairing Yes Charging USB-C Keycaps Cherry double-shot PBT Internal Sound Dampening Five-layer padding - PORON cotton, IXPE shaft bottom pad, PET sound pad, Bottom cotton shaft seat, Silicon underlay, Gasket mount Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Polling rate 1000Hz Color Smoke Blue, Green&White Features Battery light bar, dual kickstand Expand

Design and build quality

It doesn't feel like a budget keyboard

Close

For $70, you'd expect the company to cut some corners to prioritize the typing experience over the chassis materials. But it turns out there are not a whole lot of compromises made as far as the construction of the F87 is concerned. The body is made up of ABS plastic, so while there's no aluminum as seen on pricier keyboards, the F87 doesn't feel cheap or flimsy at all. There's no unnecessary flex and the keyboard has a satisfying heft to it.

At 916g (around 2 lbs), it's not the heaviest keyboard out there, but certainly the heaviest I've used to date. It has a smooth finish all around, and the weight does not actually prevent it from being a portable keyboard. You'll definitely feel it in your backpack, but you'll be glad you brought it with you, thanks to the superior typing experience. There's a dual kickstand to customize the angle of the keyboard. I use the bigger ones, as I like a more angled setup that goes well with my wrist rest.

