Aurora Store, an open source Play Store alternative, gets a major facelift in version 4

The Aurora Store, an unofficial Google Play Store client used by many custom ROM users, is getting a major update. This new update has been in development for a while now and brings a revamped UI, easier app discovery, new themes, and much more. We already got a sneak peek of the fresh design through some screenshots last month. And now, Aurora Store v4 is finally out and available for download for everyone on the stable channel.

One of the most notable changes in Aurora Store v4 is the new user interface which takes a cue from the Google Play Store. The new UI makes it easier to search and discover new apps and finally adds proper app categories. Gone are the old Home, Updates, Categories tabs which have been replaced by “Apps,” “Games,” and “Updates.” Meanwhile, in place of the old top search bar, we now have a floating search button at the bottom right corner.

The new Aurora Store update also adds a new set of dark themes, including Pitch Black, Dark-X, and Disskord, and lets you pick an accent color. Finally, the app now lets you choose between four different installers, including a Root installer, Session installer, and Native installer.

If you’re running an older version of the app, you should receive a prompt to download the latest update. Alternatively, you can also grab the latest version from GitLab or the official XDA thread linked below.

The full changelog for the Aurora Store v4.0.2 is as follows:

New GPlay API

New improved UI

Better app installers

Theme Engine

Bug fixes & improvements

Download Aurora Store app from XDA

The Aurora Store works on any device running Android 5 and above. It’s primarily used by devices that don’t have Google Play services installed and provides access to pretty much all the apps and games available on the Google Play Store.