Keeping your account secure with 2FA is one of the best basic online security measures available, and Authy has been one of the more prevalent options for keeping your 2FA keys safe. However, for months now, Authy's developer Twilo has been stating that the desktop app was not long for this world. Now, the company has officially pulled the plug on the Authy desktop app, leaving users with only the mobile version.

Twilio removes its users from the Authy desktop app

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Twilio has locked Authy users out from using the desktop app. Granted, this was by no means a sudden move by Twilio; the company expressed its intent in January 2024 to wind down the desktop app.

In the announcement, Twilio set two checkpoints for the Authy desktop app. The first one was in March 2024, when the app would reach its end-of-life era. Users could still log into the desktop app and receive codes, but when they did, they were presented with a warning message that the app was being shut down and that users should download the mobile app immediately.

The second checkpoint was set for August 2024 for the app's final shutdown date. It seems the company wasted no time, as the app was shut down right at the start of the month. All users who were signed into Authy on the desktop app were forced to sign out and refused entry if they tried to sign back in again.

Unfortunately, this does mean that people who didn't download the mobile app are now locked out of their codes. Also, people who did migrate have noticed that some codes didn't sync properly from the desktop version, leaving them with broken codes. As such, Twilio may have some work ahead of it to ensure the transition finishes smoothly.