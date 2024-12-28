Due to their steep learning curves, automation tools can seem terrifying for beginner home-labbers. But if you’re willing to put in the effort to master automation-centric apps, you’ll be able to manage your home lab more efficiently. Ansible is one of the most popular and beginner-friendly tools of the bunch, and if you’re not already familiar with the app, these four reasons will convince you to give it a shot!

Related Here's how you can build a production-oriented home lab with Harvester You'll need a beefy PC to run this behemoth of a server operating system

Create regular backups

For every aspect of your home lab

Close

If you’ve been working on your home server for a while, you probably know the drill: backups are important, and so is creating extra redundant copies and storing them on separate systems. While most of the popular home lab operating systems offer snapshots and backup utilities, Ansible can help you create backups of practically every software component of your home lab.

For instance, you can create Ansible playbooks capable of saving the complex configurations you've created for your firewalls, switches, and routers. Likewise, you can back up entire databases, snapshots, virtual machines, and even user data with the help of Ansible playbooks. Combine it with Cron jobs, and you’ve got an automated backup solution that saves your essential home lab data on a regular basis.

Including those deployed using Podman, LXC, Docker, K8s, and Containerd