As if drive corruptions, accidental deletions, and other unforeseen events don't already pose a threat to your precious data, you’ll also want to watch out for ransomware. For the uninitiated, it’s a type of malware that encrypts your storage volumes, rendering your files inaccessible unless you wire your hard-earned money to a malicious actor.

Thankfully, creating frequent backups and storing them across multiple devices in your home network can help you stay one step ahead of hackers. Better yet, you can use some automation tools to spare yourself the trouble of manually backing up your precious data. If that sounds worth your while, here’s a detailed guide on how you can put together a fully-automated backup stack using Veeam Backup Agent, Roboclone, and Windows Task Scheduler.

Setting up Veeam Backup Agent

At the crux of our automation system lies Veeam Backup Agent, a freemium tool that lets you create selective and full backups of your daily driver. It’s fairly easy to use, and you can even set up the backup frequency to partially automate the overall process. Assuming you’re on Windows 11, here’s how you can configure it:

Head to Veeam’s website and download the .zip file for Veeam Backup Agent after registering on the platform. Veeam account. Extract the .zip file you downloaded earlier and run the setup.exe file with administrator privileges. Hit Next on the Recovery Media tab. Click on the Browse button and choose the location where you want to save the recovery image. Hit Next twice, tap the Finish button and wait for the wizard to create the recovery image. Once the Veeam Backup Agent window pops up, click on the menu button, hover your cursor over the Job, and tap Edit job. If you want, change the Name of your Backup Job and hit Next. Next button after each step in this section. Select your preferred Backup method. Choose the Destination of the backup image. SMB share on my NAS, but you’re free to choose an external drive or an iSCSI disk/NFS share. Press the Browse button inside the Local Storage/Shared Folder tab and select the directory where you want the app to store the backup files. Choose the Backup schedule that best matches your needs. Double-check all settings and hit the Finish button. Tap the Backup Now button and wait for the app to finish backing up your PC.

Creating a Robocopy script

By now, you may have realized that the free version of Veeam lets you create a single backup job. But since we’re trying to build a robust backup system that can survive the brunt of ransomware attacks, the next step involves adding some redundancy to our storage files. So, we’ll use the Robocopy utility built into Windows 11 to clone the backup directory to separate drives and/or NAS units. To do so,