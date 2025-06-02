I’m always looking for a better way to improve my workflow. PowerToys is an essential pack of over 20 utilities that allows task automation. Anyone who uses PowerToys has their favorites. This time, however, I wanted to focus on the ones that help make my workflow more efficient, including ones I have overlooked. For instance, I've discovered that the Workspaces tool is saving me time by automatically launching specific apps as I start my day. It allows me to create and save different sessions based on the tasks I need to complete. That alone is still saving me time to accomplish more.

PowerToys can help automate and optimize your workflow regardless of what you’re doing. While meant for power users, hence the name, anyone can use them as they are free and open-source, complementing your Windows PC. To improve my productivity in my situation, I am using a few choice tools that work best for me, and you can too.

Automate sessions

Ensuring the day starts off right