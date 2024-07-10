Standing desks are a great way to shake up your day by fitting a mix of sitting and standing into your workflow. They’re usually powered by at least a few motors, and are often controlled by inbuilt keypads, remotes, or mobile apps. Autonomous makes a range of high-tech desks, and the SmartDesk Levitate is the company’s flagship offering. Instead of using any of the above methods for adjusting the height of the SmartDesk Levitate, Autonomous had the idea of making it levitate. There’s a sensor on the tabletop that lets you move the desk up or down simply by moving your hand up or down.

After spending more than a month with the SmartDesk Levitate, this thing is the definition of a mixed bag. The design is stunning, sharp, and functional, but the desk is incredibly hard to assemble. The motion-control features are kind of neat, although they’re way too sensitive and make a quarter of your desk virtually unusable. The power track system is one of the coolest things I’ve seen on any product in a long time, but it’s paired with an awful cable management setup.

The nail in the coffin for the SmartDesk Levitate is the price. It costs $1,000, and at that price, it’s really hard to excuse the glaring flaws that this desk ships with. I used it as my primary desk, and ended up using a sticker to cover up the motion sensor completely — it’s that annoying. I might be able to recommend this for someone who’s interested in the power track system and a clean design, especially if you don’t care about the motion sensing features. But if that’s the case, why buy the Levitate specifically, anyway?

Pricing, specs, and availability

Autonomous sells the SmartDesk Levitate as a complete package for $999, which includes the Classic Frame and a tabletop. You can also spring for the Ultra Frame if you have more space to fill, because it’s larger and comes with a bigger tabletop. The desk comes in one color way, featuring Bright Ash metal for the frame and Natural Solid Ash wood for the tabletop. It’s only available from Autonomous, so if it’s out of stock there, you’ll have to hope for a restock on the company’s online store.

Assembly

Looks can be deceiving — this is a tricky build

At first glance, the SmartDesk Levitate might look like an easy desk to assemble. That’s what I thought after looking at it, especially since I’ve built multiple desks from Ikea and FlexiSpot in just the last few months alone. However, Autonomous proves that looks can be deceiving. The standing desk features a minimalist design language and barely any visible wiring when assembled, but that only makes the assembly process more difficult.

This desk features a quad-motor setup, which is relatively uncommon for a standing desk. Most desks use a dual-motor setup, and this simplifies the assembly process. One motor handles the left side of the desk, and the other handles the right side. The quad-motor engineering of this desk means that you need to manually wire each leg together through the top frame. All of this comes disassembled, and each piece of the frame has to be assembled in the correct order and orientation for it to work properly. If you mess up a step, it’s almost impossible to take the desk apart. Don’t ask me how I know.

The standing desk features a minimalist design language and barely any visible wiring when assembled, but that only makes the assembly process more difficult.

This desk doesn’t require advanced tools or knowledge. I built it with a ratcheting screwdriver and a bit of intuition, but that was after I spent more than an hour reading the instructions and trying to figure out how it all fits together. For reference, Autonomous advertises that you can build this desk in 15 minutes to a half hour.

Design

When you finish putting it together, the SmartDesk Levitate is stunning

As tough as it is to put together, the SmartDesk Levitate looks fantastic when it’s fully assembled. The thin, circular legs make this desk look like a normal desk — you probably wouldn'tt even know it was height-adjustable from afar. The metal has a Bright Ash finish that blends in nicely with the Ash tabletop. One thing to note is that it does seem to scratch somewhat easily. I was left with a few marks on the Bright Ash metal after completing the assembly process.

The minimalist design language shines through on the SmartDesk Levitate. You don’t get drawers, modular spots for accessories, or a digital keypad for controls. In fact, the only button on the entire desk is located on the bottom of the frame, so it can’t be viewed at eye level from any height. Plus, the edge of the SmartDesk Levitate tabletop is chamfered, which results in something of a natural wrist rest. It's comfortable and stylish.

Height adjustment

What should be this desk's 'killer feature' is really its biggest flaw

Now, for the frustrating part. The standout feature of the SmartDesk Levitate is supposed to be the way that you control its height adjustments. The desk levitates, as the name suggests. There's a sensor on the right side of the tabletop that looks for your hand. You can raise your hand to lift the desk, and lower your hand to drop the desk. It might sound like a clever way to control your standing desk, until you start using it.

It got so frustrating that, at one point, I covered up the motion sensor with a sticker entirely.

The issue is that the SmartDesk Levitate isn't looking for your hand specifically — any object can be used to raise or lower the desk with the motion sensor. This means that accidentally triggering the SmartDesk Levitate isn't something that happens all the time. Any time you work on the rightmost quarter of the desk, there's a good chance you'll end up raising or lowering it by accident. It got so frustrating that, at one point, I covered up the motion sensor with a sticker entirely.

There are other ways to control the SmartDesk Levitate, but none of them are perfect. A physical button on the bottom of the frame can be used to raise and lower the desk, as well as automatically trigger a customizable sitting and standing height. However, since it's just one button, these controls are far less intuitive than a typical standing desk. There's also a mobile app, but it is very rudimentary, and seems half-baked.

It's also worth mentioning that the quad-motor configuration of the SmartDesk Levitate isn't as smooth or consistent as dual-motor desks I've used. Sometimes, it sounds like certain leg motors start moving before others. The desk ends up level in the end and at the desired height, but it's a shaky process getting there at times.

Power and cable management

