Key Takeaways PCIe 7.0 offers blazing-fast data speeds, but average users can stick with PCIe 5.0 for now due to heating issues in SSDs.

No PCIe 5.0 GPUs yet; don't expect PCIe 7.0 GPUs before 2030. Sky-high bandwidth in SSDs isn't necessary for average users.

Hardcore computing experts and data hoarders may benefit from new PCIe standards, but average users can stick with PCIe 5.0.

If you’re even remotely into building PCs, you may have heard of the PCIe slot. Designed to offer ultra-high bandwidth and transfer rates when connecting the GPU, Ethernet cards, SSDs, and other components to the motherboard, PCI Express has seen multiple revisions over the years.

With the PCI-SIG consortium releasing drafts of the technical specifications of PCIe Gen 7, we’ve seen the immense potential of the newest addition to the PCIe family. That said, the average consumer won’t need to leverage PCIe 7.0 or even its predecessor for more than a couple of years, and here are three reasons why you should be fine on PCI Express Gen 5 for the time being.

3 PCIe 5.0 SSDs have major heating issues

Makes you wonder what type of cryogenic coolant the PCIe 7.0 drives will need

When PCIe 5.0 motherboards and SSDs started making the rounds, many users (including myself) were thrilled to witness transfer speeds in the 10 GB/s range. Unfortunately, our dreams were quickly shattered once the actual benchmarks revealed their tendency to overheat within minutes of normal usage.

In fact, many high-end SSDs require dedicated heatsinks and cooling mechanisms to stop them from frying themselves. Heck, there’s even a variant of the infamous Corsair MP700 Pro SE that comes with a dedicated water cooling block, something that’s normally used for cutting-edge processors and faster-than-light GPUs, not mere SSDs.

With the way things are going in the thermal department, the newer PCIe 6.0 and 7.0 SSDs would turn your PC into a furnace all by themselves.

2 We haven’t even seen PCIe 5.0 GPUs yet

At this rate, there won't be PCIe 7.0 GPUs before 2030