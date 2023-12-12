Key Takeaways Avira antivirus software is allegedly causing Windows PCs to freeze on boot, leading frustrated users to uninstall the program.

Antivirus programs that run in the background are known to sometimes cause performance issues in Windows PCs, but it's not often that they make their host computer entirely unusable due to erroneous updates. That's exactly what is now alleged to have happened with Avira security software, with a string of users reporting that their computers running Avira are freezing up on boot following a recent update.

One affected user who vented their frustration online is Redditor u/kiiniiwiinii, who claimed that their Windows PC with Avira "suddenly started to freeze on startup" a few days ago. They tried to troubleshoot the problem by disabling all background apps, but the only thing that worked was uninstalling Avira. The Redditor further claimed to know at least two other people who are also experiencing similar problems on their computers due to Avira.

Other users also seemed to back those claims, and some say that they are seeing 100 percent processor and memory usage when their PC is frozen. Once the AV software is uninstalled, everything once again works as expected. Most say that the problem started after a recent Avira update, with Redditor u/K1ngdaKar claiming that they first noticed the issue on Friday, December 8.

According to them, their PC is allowing them to launch executables within a 15-20 second period after boot, but is locking up if they attempt to launch a program after that window has passed. As long as you don't launch a program, "you can do certain things for hours if you wanted to... things like right-clicking desktop and creating an icon... renaming files," etc. Others are also venting their anger at Avira, and some are vowing to never use the app ever again. As per multiple users, both Windows 10 and Windows 11 are affected by the issue.

On its part, the company behind Avira, Gen Digital, has confirmed to German tech blog Heise (via Ghacks) that it is aware of the complaints. It didn't explicitly say anything about rolling out an update to fix the issue, but will very likely do that once it's done with its investigation. Until then, the only way to get the affected PCs back to working order seems to be uninstalling Avira.