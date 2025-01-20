Unless you've been living under a rock for a year (or you work at UserBenchmark), you're probably aware that Intel's going through a rough patch, to put it mildly. What started with crashes and overall stability concerns on Intel's high-end 13th and 14th Gen Core CPUs worsened with the disappointing Core Ultra launch.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D wiped the floor with every other CPU on the market, and Intel's desktop offerings didn't have a compelling offering in gaming or productivity departments. Combine that with the persistent sky-high power consumption and no sign of prices accurately reflecting Intel's current standing in the market, and you have the perfect storm shattering any hopes of revival for Team Blue. As things stand, desktop builders should steer clear of Intel for the foreseeable future.

Related 5 things I want from the PC hardware industry in 2025 With 2024 delivering one debacle after another, I have my PC hardware wishlist ready for 2025

5 Gaming performance is at an all-time low

How the turntables...

Close

Starting with gaming, Intel's Core i9-14900K had already lost the crown to AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with the X3D processor leading by around 8-10%. With the launch of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, however, AMD's lead shot up to a massive 25% on average, compared to the 14th Gen flagship. Consumers were hoping to see some wins from Intel's Core Ultra CPUs launching in late 2024, but those hopes were misplaced.

The Core Ultra 9 285K ended up being around 30% slower than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, unable to beat even the Core i9-14900K. Even the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D is faster than the Arrow Lake flagship, highlighting Intel's worst showing in gaming in years. AMD's Ryzen 9000 launch might have been disappointing in its own way, offering barely 5% gains in gaming over Ryzen 7000, but mid-range chips like the Ryzen 7 9700X can still beat the latest and greatest Intel processor.

This has left Intel in a weird spot. For enthusiast gamers chasing the best framerates, AMD's X3D CPUs are unparalleled, and for everyone else looking for a budget or mid-range gaming CPU, AMD has the Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 9700X, respectively. Things are better for Intel in non-gaming workloads, but even that has issues of its own.

Related Intel will be stronger than ever in 2025 - here's why Despite its somewhat disastrous 2024, there's reason to believe Intel will be back with a vengeance next year

4 Productivity performance is all over the place

A mixed bag