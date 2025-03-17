When building a new PC, you’re naturally focused on the big-ticket components — your CPU, GPU, and motherboard. However, in the excitement of picking out the most powerful parts, there’s a crucial component that often becomes an afterthought — your SSD. You might think it’s a simple choice — just grab an NVMe drive that fits your motherboard’s slot, call it a day, and bask in the glory of “hyper-speed, blazing-fast” storage.

But SSDs are far from a one-size-fits-all component. Choosing the wrong one can mean wasted money, bottlenecked performance, or even unnecessary headaches down the line. Whether it’s durability, compatibility, or real-world speeds, there’s a lot more to consider beyond just what’s on the box. So, before you hit that checkout button, let’s break down the biggest mistakes to avoid when buying your next SSD.

5 Choosing the wrong form factor

M.2 does not mean compatibility