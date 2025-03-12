Congratulations! You've decided to enter the wonderful world of PC building with hopes of crafting your very own battlestation. As a first-time builder, if you have your eyes on a small form factor (SFF) build, that's commendable, but I would advise you to reconsider. SFF PCs have a unique set of challenges that aren't worth tackling on your first rodeo. The advantages of the compact size, unique aesthetic, and portability are real, but for the PC newbie, the downsides outweigh them easily.

SFF PCs require some experience with PC building before you can confidently take on the challenge. Concerns around the smaller volume, constrained airflow, and limited upgradability can make a compact build a needless undertaking for the average builder. Plus, you might also have to spend more compared to a regular-sized build and sacrifice expansion ports and features at the same time.

5 Less room to build

"I need some space"