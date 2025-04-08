For some, installing a CPU is one of the easiest parts of building a new PC. For others, it can be nerve-wracking, especially if they're doing it for the first time. While the basics of securing a CPU in the motherboard socket are fairly simple, there is potential for mistakes that can damage the processor or at least diminish performance. First-time builders or those assembling a PC after a long gap might commit these mistakes even if they try to be as cautious as possible. Sometimes, common myths or a missed detail can end up costing you hours of wasted time or, worse, a dead CPU.

5 Forcing it into the socket

The one thing you should never do

Controlling myself from making the mandatory Michael Scott phrase, I'll jump to why you should avoid doing this at all costs. CPUs are meant to fall right into place in the motherboard socket without the need for any manual force from you. Whether the pins are on the CPU (PGA socket) or the socket (LGA socket), you never need to maneuver the CPU in order to "make it fit."

In case you're facing resistance when inserting the CPU into the socket, check whether you have aligned it right. You can use the little triangle at the corner of the CPU and the socket for reference. If they're aligned, you're putting the CPU in the right way. Forcing the CPU into the socket will inevitably damage the pins on the CPU or the motherboard, potentially damaging either of them permanently.

4 Forgetting to lower the retention arm

It needs to go back to the way it was

Whether you're using an Intel or AMD motherboard, the CPU socket will have a metal retention arm or lever next to it, meant to firmly secure the CPU once it's in place. To install the CPU, you obviously need to release the retention arm to get access to the socket or the metal frame (LGA 1700 and AM5 motherboards). After inserting the CPU, however, you must not forget to return the retention arm to its original position.

Some users might assume that once the CPU is in the socket, it's fully "attached" to the motherboard. However, without the retention arm secured, the CPU might not make the necessary contact with the socket. This can lead to the CPU not receiving any power, the pins getting damaged due to movement within the socket, or the CPU falling out of the socket. Before you move on to the CPU cooler installation, double-check whether you've fully secured the CPU using the retention arm.