When you're starting out on your home lab journey, complicated networking diagrams and things like documentation are the furthest things from your mind. Being able to build something cool and then see it working is what excites us, but the problem there is that not thinking through your network setup ahead of time means big problems down the line. Whether its running out of physical space, virtual space, or address space, here are some of the things you should think about before setting up your home lab's networking.

10 Not getting a large enough rack

You quickly outgrow smaller network racks

Most of our home lab staff here at XDA started with humble beginnings, generally with a few pieces of networking hardware stacked up where the ISP router used to be. That's possibly where you'll be starting as well, and there's nothing wrong with that, because you can get to the gear easily to change cables or troubleshoot, and you'll be doing a lot of that as you learn. You'll possibly be doing lots of that anyway because networking is a fickle thing (and it's almost always DNS's fault), but at some point you'll want to put that hardware into a network rack or cabinet.

Now, you might not need to go for a full-sized server rack because who has the space for one of those? But it's important to think a couple of steps ahead and get a rack that will grow with you as you add more networking equipment. Maybe you want to add racked servers, and then you really should think about a UPS for clean backup power, and you can see how this quickly adds up to more space than your rack may contain.

The most important measurement isn't the height though, it's the depth. You can easily stack things on top of a shorter cabinet in the short term, but if your rack is 26 inches deep and your server is 27 inches, you're going to have a bad time. Really, it's worth getting the deepest rack that your space will hold, so that you don't have to worry about it in the future.

9 Picking the wrong address space

Once you start adding devices, you'll kick yourself that you used 192.168.x.x