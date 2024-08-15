A must-buy at its new low price Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF $700 $900 Save $200 You won't find a better ultrawide monitor than this one by Alienware. This gaming monitor uses QD-OLED technology to reach a brightness of up to 1,000 nits while having a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast response times of 0.1ms. Right now, you can score a nice discount that knocks $200 off its original retail price. $700 at Dell

If you're looking for the absolute best ultrawide gaming monitor, then look no further than this Alienware monitor that sits at the top of our "best of" list for 2024. This Alienware monitor not only looks great thanks to its sleek design and QD-OLED panel, but it also offers lots of performance features as well.

Perhaps the only knock we have against it is that it is priced at $900, which can make anyone squeamish about buying it sight unseen. Luckily, it seems like we're able to catch a break here as the monitor has now been discounted by $200, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

This 34-inch monitor is the perfect size for any desk and also delivers impressive vibrant colors and deep black levels thanks to its QD-OLED panel. Not only are you going to get peak brightness that can reach up to 1,000 nits, but the monitor also offers a refresh rate that can reach up to 165Hz with a 0.03ms response time.

What's great is that this monitor comes calibrated from the factory, providing excellent color coverage with DCI-P3 99.3%. In addition, you also get VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 and AdaptiveSync Display certification, along with added performance with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

While going ultrawide is a completely new experience thanks to the added screen real estate, this monitor's curved display can also be jaw-dropping thanks to the added level of immersion that it can provide when playing games or watching movies. Plus, it's actually better for the eyes too, if you plan on using the monitor for hours on end.

Those that like a bit of added flair will be happy to know that the monitor does have customizable RGB lighting on the rear and also has integrated cable management to keep things looking ultra-tidy on your desk. And if you're worried about burn-in, then you'll be happy to know that Dell provides a warranty that covers any kind of issues for three years.

Now let's be clear here that this monitor isn't cheap by any means. But if you've been looking for a monitor that's really going to push your experience over the top, then this one is going to be it. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale so you can save yourself $200 off the retail price.