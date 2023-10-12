Amazon Prime Day is almost over, and there are a lot of great deals on PC gaming hardware. However, if you're more into portable gaming, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. If you just bought one or are looking for some accessories, you're in luck. Many of the best Nintendo Switch accessories are on sale right now, and we've rounded up the best of the best. From screen protectors to headphones, here's everything worth buying.

Nintendo Switch screen protector deals

If you're looking for a good screen protector for your Nintendo Switch, iVoler is currently running sales on most of their products. They also have great accessories for the Steam Deck and other handhelds. For screen protectors, iVoler is offering a four-pack deal of its tempered glass screen protectors for the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED for under $10. Considering you're getting a tempered glass screen protector, cleaning wipes, and even an alignment frame for the Switch OLED, this is a solid deal.

Source: iVoler iVoler 4-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Switch OLED $8 $10 Save $2 $8 at Amazon

Source: iVoler iVoler 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch $8 $16 Save $8 $8 at Amazon

Source: iVoler iVoler 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite $8 $11 Save $3 $8 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch grip deals

Every Nintendo Switch model feels generally great to hold. However, if you find you're experiencing discomfort after a couple of hours, consider investing in Satisfye's grips. These attach to the back of your Switch and add handles to both sides. It has an asymmetrical design, meaning the right handle is longer than the left one. This is very unconventional, but it works surprisingly well.

If you're someone who plays their Switch for hours on end in handheld mode, this is the best investment you'll ever make. The ZenGrip Pro 3 is compatible with the Switch OLED and the regular Switch, and you can get the ZenGrip Go if you own a Switch Lite. Both of these models are discounted for Prime Day.

Source: Satisfye Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Gen 3 $45 $55 Save $10 The Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Gen 3 is the best grip you can get for Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED. It's compatible with both consoles, and makes the overall handheld experience more comfortable. $45 at Amazon

Source: Satisfye Satisfye ZenGrip Go for Switch Lite $30 $40 Save $10 The Satisfye ZenGrip Go makes one of the best handhelds out there even more comfortable. The Switch Lite is a joy to use when on the go, and the ZenGrip Go makes the experience even better. $30 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch case deals

Many like to use the Switch in handheld mode, so it's important to protect the console when you're on the go. After all, the Switch shines in its versatility, so there's no reason why you should feel concerned while traveling around with it. All three cases below are discounted right now, and all of them are equally great.

iVoler Carrying Storage Case iVoler Carrying Storage Case $26 $36 Save $10 If you want an all-in-one storage solution for your Switch, this is it. This carrying case from iVoler can hold your console, a Pro controller, 18 games, the dock, chargers, and more. $26 at Amazon

Tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo Switch $20 $25 Save $5 For those of you who are looking for a tougher case, the TomTom Slim Case is the one to get. It offers plenty of protection to the Switch thanks to its EVA shell, and doesn't add unnecessary bulk. $20 at Amazon

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch $20 $25 Save $5 This PowerA case uses a hardshell design that does a great job of protecting your case while looking incredibly cute. Pick from the various design themes that feature Nintendo characters such as Link, Kirby, Pikachu, Mario, and more. $20 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch controller deals

The Joy-Cons are great, but they're not necessarily the most comfortable or conventional controllers out there. Fortunately, the Switch accessories market is thriving with plenty of controller options, and a lot of them are on sale for Prime Day.

Source: Hori Hori Split Pad Pro $40 $50 Save $10 The Hori Split Pad pro replaces the Joy-Cons with a larger, full-sized experience. While it looks a bit funky, the SplitPad Pro is surprisingly more comfortable than the Joy-Cons. You even get a full-sized D-pad and remappable back buttons. $40 at Amazon

Source: 8Bitdo 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller $34 $50 Save $16 This 8Bitdo controller features a comfortable layout, fantastic triggers and shoulder buttons, and is compatible with multiple platforms. It even comes with a nifty charging dock. $34 at Amazon

Source: PowerA PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch $18 $28 Save $10 If you're looking for a cheap and lightweight wired controller for the Nintendo Switch, this one from PowerA is a great choice. It's dirt cheap, features a familiar layout, and feels quite comfortable in the hand. $18 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch charger and power bank deals

While you're on the go, it's important to have a good charging solution ready for your Switch. Right now, you can grab the highly versatile Genki Covert Dock that can act as a dock and also as a charger. It features an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and a USB Type-A port. Thanks to the foldable design, this is a travel-friendly dock and charger combo that offers a lot of versatility.

Source: Genki Genki Covert Dock $48 $60 Save $12 The Genki Covert Dock is a versatile, travel-friendly charger for your Switch that also functions as a dock. If you travel a lot, this is an excellent option that's now $12 off. $48 at Amazon

On the other hand, if you don't play in Docked mode a lot and just need a portable battery bank to keep your Switch charged while on the Go, get this Baseus 10,000mAh portable charger. It features 20W fast charging for your phone, two USB-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a slim design that's easy to carry around.

Baseus PD 20W 10,000mAh Portable Charger $16 $30 Save $14 You'll absolutely need to top up your Switch while you're out and about, so check out this Baseus power bank. It offers 10,000mAh capacity and 20W fast charging for a dirt cheap price. $16 at Amazon

Keeping the Switch's versatility in mind, we also wanted to look for another charger that offers dual functionality. The Anker PowerCore Fusion 10K fits this bill perfectly since it doubles as a wall charger and a power bank. It features a 10,000mAh capacity, a USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port. While it's already a great charger for your Switch, it's also a great solution for charging all your other devices on the go.