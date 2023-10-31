AYANEO 2 The challenger Ayaneo 2 is a compact handheld PC gaming device that runs on Windows 11 and supports all possible Windows gaming platforms. It has an FHD+ bezel-less display, and houses the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. Pros Houses a faster AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor Supports all Windows-based gaming platforms out of the box Compact ergonomic design Cons Windows 11 isn't optimized for smaller screens Expensive No game-compatibility verification program $1099 at AYANEO

Steam Deck The pioneer Steam Deck is the first mainstream portable gaming PC made by a big name such as Valve. It supports a huge library of games, is customizable thanks to Linux-based OS, and offers a great software experience. Pros Affordable SteamOS is geared for gaming Deck Verified program certifies games that run well Cons Base model has slow eMMC storage Huge size for a portable device $399 at Steam



Ever since Valve launched the Steam Deck, handheld PC gaming has only grown with newer players entering the market. There are a bunch of Steam Deck alternatives out there. Chinese brand Ayaneo has been releasing handheld gaming devices at a regular clip and has released as many as six handhelds since 2022. We take a look at how the Ayaneo 2 compares with the Steam Deck. In terms of technical specifications, the Ayaneo 2 does seem to have an upper hand over the Steam Deck, but does that automatically put it in the driver’s seat? The answer is more nuanced.

Ayaneo 2 vs Steam Deck: Price and availability

The Steam Deck is available officially on the Valve storefront. It’s priced at $399 for the base model, which has the slower 64GB of eMMC storage. The higher-end variants include the $529 model housing 256GB NVMe SSD storage and the top-end model priced at $649 with a 512GB SSD. The 256GB and 512GB models come with a dedicated carrying case.

The Ayaneo 2 is available on the Ayaneo store from $1,099 onwards for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is priced at $1,299 whereas the highest end 32GB RAM and 2TB variant goes for $1,499. There’s no mention of a carrying case in the box along with the high-end variants. Ayaneo store does sell some accessories at an additional price. In the box, you get international plug adapters, a charger, a data cable, and two USB-A to USB-C adapters.



Steam Deck AYANEO 2 Dimensions 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.9 inches (298 x 117 x 49mm) 10.4 x 4.2 x 0.9 inches (264 x 107 x 23 mm) Brand Valve AYANEO Weight 1.48 pounds (669 grams) 1.5 pounds (680 grams) Chipset Custom AMD Zen 2-based processor (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 3.5GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 6800U RAM 16GB LPDDR5 5600MHz 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Storage Up to 512GB M.2 2230 SSD Up to 2TB Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6/ Bluetooth 5.2 Display 7-inch IPS, 1280x800, 60Hz touchscreen, optional scratch resistant glass coating 7-inch IPS touchscreen 1920x1200, 60Hz Graphics AMD RDNA 2-based graphics, 8 CUs Integrated AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Ports 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DP Alt Mode), 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD expansion 2x USB Type-C (top), 1x USB Type-C (bottom), audio combo jack, microSD expansion

Display

The Ayaneo 2 comes with a 7-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200-pixel resolution. This is an edge-to-edge display without any visible bezels. In fact, the glass slab goes across the entire front face of the Ayaneo 2. The Steam Deck has a 7-inch IPS display as well but at a slightly lower resolution of 1280x800 pixels. Unlike the Ayaneo 2, the Steam Deck has visible bezels on its display. Both handhelds have an aspect ratio of 16:10, something that’s commonly seen in premium laptops, and have a brightness of up to 400 nits. The higher resolution and the bezel-less display definitely give the Ayaneo 2 a slight edge over the Steam Deck.

Design and controls

Ayaneo 2 makes the Steam Deck look bulkier when you do a side-by-side comparison. Ayaneo 2 is more compact across the length, breadth, and thickness as compared to Steam Deck. In terms of weight, both are around 1.5 pounds heavy. The Steam Deck is wider thanks to the presence of two touchpads on either side of the display for precise aiming.

In terms of button placement, let’s look at the similarities first. Both handhelds have a directional pad, A/B/X/Y buttons, two analog sticks, four shoulder trigger buttons, and volume controls on the top. The placement of the analog sticks on the Ayaneo 2 is on the top on the left side of the display and on the bottom on the right side. Also, Ayaneo 2 uses "Hall effect" joysticks that use magnets and do not succumb to drift. The Ayaneo 2 has four customizable buttons. As the Ayaneo 2 runs Windows 11 OS, one of these customizable buttons could be employed to do an OS-specific task. The joysticks also act as a mouse pointer when in the Windows 11 mode. When it comes to the Steam Deck, you get a dedicated Steam button and a three-dot button to change settings on the fly. The Steam Deck has four re-mappable buttons on the rear side that are ergonomically placed.

Source: Ayaneo

On the top edge of the Ayaneo 2, you have a power button that also doubles as a fingerprint sensor to wake up the device. It’s sandwiched between one custom button and the volume rocker. Then you have two USB-C ports that sandwich a power LED and a large portion for an exhaust fan. On the bottom of the Ayaneo 2, you have another USB-C port, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and speakers. The presence of three USB-C ports lets you charge the game and connect it to an external display at the same time.

With the Steam Deck, on the top you have the exhaust area in the center with the headphone jack and volume buttons to its left and the USB-C port and power button on the right. On the base of the Steam Deck, you have only the speaker outlet.

One notable flaw in the Ayaneo 2 according to The Verge, is that the grips on the rear side aren’t thermally isolated, and can get warm within 20 minutes of gameplay. The Steam Deck has an edge here due to better thermal isolation.

Performance

When you look at the technical specifications comparison above, the Ayaneo 2 looks like it has an edge over the Steam Deck. The Ayaneo 2 houses the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, which boasts 8-core, 16-thread architecture, and RDNA 2 graphics card with 12 compute units. In comparison, the Steam Deck has a 4-core, 8-thread CPU based on the older Zen 2 architecture. The Steam Deck has an RDNA 2-based GPU as well but with 8 compute units. These factors give the Ayaneo 2 an upper hand in terms of raw gaming performance, which is seen in the higher frame rates for games played in similar settings. The Ayaneo 2 offers 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants whereas the Steam Deck has only a 16GB RAM variant.

Source: Ayaneo

The Ayaneo 2 also offers multiple power settings such as the 11W Power saving mode, 22W Game mode, and a Pro mode that can take the power setting up to 33W, whereas the Steam Deck is stuck to 15W mode. The higher power modes of the Ayaneo 2 handheld when paired with the higher resolution display also means that it will drain the battery faster than Steam Deck provided you’re playing the same game. Ayaneo 2 supports 100W over USB-PD charging, boasting 90% charge in an hour of charging whereas the Steam Deck supports 45W over USB-PD charging. How long these handhelds will last on a single charge will depend a lot on the kind of games you are playing and at which TDP setting (in the Ayaneo 2).

Game library and software

Source: Ayaneo

Pure technical specifications aren’t everything when you are looking for a handheld. The software and game library are also major deal-breakers.

Ayaneo 2 runs on Windows 11 Home so that means every game that’s available on the Windows platform is playable on the Ayaneo 2. But this does not necessarily mean that every game will be made compatible with the 7-inch handheld format. Not all games that look great on a large screen will be easily compatible with the small display form factor. You need to be wary of that.

The Steam Deck gives you access to all the games in the Steam library. Unlike the variety on offer on the Windows 11 platform, Steam has a feature called "Deck Verified" that lets you check if a game is playable on the Deck. You can make a decision at a glance with tags such as verified, playable, unsupported, or unknown before you purchase a title to play on the Steam Deck. This is immensely helpful. Sadly, no such labeling exists for the Ayaneo 2.

Even though the Steam Deck is a Linux-based system locked to the Steam platform by default, there are ways to get the Windows interface on it. This guide even tells you how to install and play games from the Epic Games Store on the Steam Deck. On the other hand, as Ayaneo 2 runs on Windows 11, you get access to any Windows-compatible gaming platform such as Epic Games Store, Steam Library, Xbox, and others, without any tweaking.

Source: Valve

Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a Linux OS designed for gamers who would be using the 7-inch display. Ayaneo 2 runs on Windows 11 Home that’s not really compatible with the 7-inch form factor. Using Windows 11 with a touchscreen or with handheld controls can be quite a task. Sure, there is a software layer called AYA Space, but it’s limited in terms of operational efficiency. The hard fact is that Windows 11 isn’t optimized for touch. This gives the Steam Deck a huge advantage over the Ayaneo 2. Another flaw with the AYA Space noted by our reviewer in the Ayaneo 2s review is that the updates reset the language to Mandarin, and one has to manually change it back to English.

Ayaneo 2 vs Steam Deck: Which one should you buy?

After considering all the aspects of both these handhelds, we still feel the Steam Deck offers a better value proposition despite being behind on some technical specifications. The pricing of the Steam Deck, Deck Verified games, a streamlined SteamOS interface, and a wide gamut of game support make this easy to recommend.

Steam Deck Editor's choice Steam Deck is the handheld gaming PC we would recommend as it has a wide range of Deck Verified gaming titles, SteamOS is customizable to allow you to play games from other platforms such as Epic Games Store and the device is decently priced. $399 at Steam

Ayaneo 2 definitely comes with higher-end specs than the Steam Deck. The bezel-less display is impressive, and so are the joysticks. But the high pricing and clunky Windows 11 interface leave some scope for improvement. However, if you aren't constrained by budget and find the Steam Deck too bulky, the compact Ayaneo 2 isn’t bad at all.

AYANEO 2 Good alternative Ayaneo 2 has impressive technical specifications such as the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, a bezel-less 7-inch display, and Windows 11 support. However, it falls short when compared to the Steam Deck in terms of the user experience. The price of Ayaneo 2 is another factor that works against it. $1099 at Droix $1099 at AYANEO

