I've been a fan of Ayaneo products for the last couple of years. They're well-made, often pack thoughtful accessories in the box (like USB-C to USB-A adapters and multiple plug adapters), and the products themselves are often unique, too. One of my favorite devices I've ever reviewed has been the Ayaneo Flip DS, and one of the best gaming handhelds I still own to this day is the Ayaneo Kun. As a result, when I was offered the Ayaneo 3 for review, I was immensely excited to try it out.

Like nearly every other Ayaneo device before it, the Ayaneo 3 is absolutely fantastic. It fixes the main issues people experienced with Ayaneo handhelds before it, packing fantastic speakers that are the best I've used on any handheld and an improved thermal dissipation so no one part of the device gets too hot. You can even pick up a set of additional controllers to replace the ones in the Ayaneo 3, too, depending on the games that you're playing. It crushes the Steam Deck in every aspect, spec to spec, but there's one major Achilles heel of the Ayaneo 3: the price.

To be clear, if money is no object and you want to get a new gaming handheld, the Ayaneo 3 is one of the best you can get on the market these days. Detachable controllers, a fantastic screen, top-tier performance, and so much more make this the absolute king of gaming handhelds. However, despite its complete dominance compared to the competition, it's significantly more expensive than alternatives. We're talking roughly $900 at full retail price for this device (though it starts at $700 as part of an early-bird deal, before rising to $800 on the company's IndieGoGo campaign), which is nearly twice the price of a Steam Deck OLED.

As a result, while the Ayaneo 3 is fantastic in its own right, that starting price puts it in a territory where it's competing with gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go. Plus, the starting model is fairly basic in terms of specifications. It comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U, so performance isn't really all too different from what you'll get from those devices. It's a complicated, fantastic, and expensive product, and we'll get into all of it in the course of this review.

Ayaneo 3 8 / 10 The Ayaneo 3 is the latest and most powerful gaming handheld from Ayaneo. It has detachable controls thanks to its Magic Modules and a beautiful 7-inch screen. Pros & Cons Very powerful

Beautiful screen

Ergonomic

Swappable controls Very expensive

Battery size is significantly smaller than competitors See at IndieGoGo

About this review: We received the Ayaneo 3 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an OLED panel from Ayaneo for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

Pricing, availability, and specifications

The Ayaneo 3 starts at $699 in its early-bird pricing for the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The modular controller kit will also see you back $99 in early-bird pricing. Those starting prices rise to $899 and $139, respectively, with a maxed out version of the Ayaneo 3 packing the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage setting you back $2099 at full retail cost.

Chip Color RAM + Storage Early-bird pricing IndieGoGo pricing Retail pricing AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Starry Black 16GB + 512GB $699 $799 $899 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Starry Black 32GB + 1TB $899 $999 $1099 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Retro Power (with Modular Handle Kit) 64GB + 2TB $1199 $1299 $1399 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Starry Black 32GB + 1TB $1299 $1399 $1499 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Starry Black / Sky White 64GB + 2TB $1599 $1759 $1899 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Retro Power (with Modular Handle Kit) 64GB + 2TB $1669 $1829 $1949 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Retro Power (with Modular Handle Kit) 64GB + 4TB $1799 $1999 $2099 Modular Controller Kit $99 $119* $139

Keep in mind as well that if you import this device to the United States under new tariffs (HTS 9903.01.20), you will pay an additional 10% on top of existing tariffs that were placed on devices imported from China. In theory, this could mean paying an additional $400 on the highest-end model purchased at retail price, so long as those tariffs are correctly applied.

Ayaneo 3 Dimensions 289.8mm x 115mm x 22.4mm Weight 690g Chipset AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370/AMD Ryzen 7 8840U RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 4TB Headset Compatibility 3.5mm Display 7-inch OLED/IPS Ports 2x USB4, OCuLink Battery 49Wh Storage Expansion microSD card Speakers 2x front-facing Expand

Design and build quality

Beautiful and ergonomic