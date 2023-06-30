Handheld gaming consoles have been gaining in popularity over the past couple of years, thanks to Nintendo's Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. The latter of the two really moved the product category in a new direction, giving consumers easy access to their PC library while on the go. This brought new competitors to the space like Asus with its ROG Ally. Ayaneo has been working on these types of devices for years, and although not as easily accessible as the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally, it's been churning out handheld Windows gaming consoles since 2021 that actually live up to the hype for the most part. Now, it's teased its latest creation, the Ayaneo Air 1S — a thin, light, and powerful device that will be available through Indiegogo soon.

As far as specifications go, the console is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and will come with a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display. What makes this release special is the size of the console, which is much smaller than previous Ayaneo models, with its thinnest model coming in at just 18mm. The maximum weight of the handheld will come in at 450 grams which is quite a sizable difference when compared to a Steam Deck which has an approximate weight of 669 grams. For controls, you're going to get reliable components like hall effect joysticks and triggers. For the most part, this console really does look like a complete package.

Now, while all of this is exciting, the major hurdle for most is that Ayaneo devices are not sold in retail stores. Instead, the company has relied on Indiegogo to secure orders, or its own website, making it a bit more tedious to order its devices. Also, Ayaneo devices aren't cheap with some of its higher-end models costing close to over $1,000. So if you're eyeing the Ayaneo Air 1S, be prepared to shell out some serious dough when it goes live.