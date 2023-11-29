Key Takeaways Ayaneo launches AM01 mini PC on crowdfunding platform Indigogo, offering it with a choice of two AMD processors and various configurations.

Best known for its handheld gaming consoles, Chinese tech company Ayaneo announced its Macintosh-inspired retro mini PC 'AM01' earlier this month to widespread fascination and interest among tech enthusiasts. The company has now officially launched the device on crowdfunding platform Indigogo, revealing its specifications and pricing.

Starting with the specs, the AM01 is being offered with a choice of two AMD processors - the Ryzen 3 3200U and the Ryzen 7 5700U. Both are fairly old by today's standards, but that shouldn't prevent the device from doing the one job it's meant to do - retro gaming emulation. The former is being offered in two configurations - one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and another with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

The model powered by the 5700U will also be offered in the same two configurations in addition to a 32GB + 512GB version and a 32GB + 1TB variant. Ayaneo is also offering a barebones model for DIY enthusiasts. Pricing starts at $199 for the base model powered by the 3200U, but early birds on Indigogo can grab it for just $149. The top-end model with the 5700U CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage can be bought for $379 during the promo period on Indigogo. It has an estimated shipping date of December 2023.

The one aspect about the AM01 that catches your eye immediately is its retro styling, which reminds you of the original 1984 Macintosh. It includes not only a floppy drive like old personal computers, but also a rainbow sticker in a homage to the rainbow Apple logo from the 1980s. Thanks to its diminutive size, the device is more like a mini replica of the Macintosh, measuring 132mm x 132mm x 64.5mm. It does, however, offer modern connectivity options, including 1x USB-C, 4x USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone socket, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.