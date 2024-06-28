Key Takeaways The AYASpace v2.5 update is bringing welcome changes to all compatible Ayaneo devices.

The Flip DS will get some unique features like the addition of a virtual keyboard and trackpad.

Future plans include adding a Bypass Charge feature that will extend a device's battery health.

Ayaneo makes some of our favorite gaming handhelds, but one of its more quirky offerings is the Flip DS, which borrows its looks from the Nintendo DS, and brings all the modern upgrades you'd want in a console released in 2024. And while we called the device's dual screen "innovative" in our review, it looks like the brand is ready to have the pair of screens do more with its v2.5 update.

The AYASpace for Windows v2.5 update will not only bring changes to the Flip DS, but it will also be made available to the brand's other compatible devices as well (via The Verge). The update will bring general enhancements to the overall experience, but will also deliver some unique features as well depending on the product, like a virtual keyboard and trackpad for the Flip DS.

A new way to interact

Ayaneo states that this new change will allow users to quickly type out responses without relying on third-party software. In addition, the new trackpad will make navigating around the OS much simpler, simulating what you'd find on a laptop. In fact, the trackpad will also offer support for gestures, which could really expedite things in the right scenarios.

The update will also make it easier than ever to move screens around, with single click functionality that will allow users to easily drag and move windows from one screen to the other. We're glad to see this because it was an area of complaint in our original review. In addition to the above, we're also going to see better controller customization options, with the ability to map keyboard and mouse controls to corresponding buttons.

As you might expect, Ayaneo is also making UI optimizations, which are absolutely critical when using a Windows handheld. Not only will the menu designs get some changes, but the brand is also introducing automatic UI scaling as well. Overall, there are some big changes here with this latest update, which should bring some great quality-of-life improvements to Ayaneo devices.

Now as far as what's coming up, Ayaneo shares that a feature called Bypass Charge will eventually make its way to handhelds, providing users with a way to power the device, but bypass charging the battery. This feature will be important in extending the life of the device's battery, and will be a welcome feature for many. But for now, AYASpace v2.5 update is available, and can be downloaded directly from compatible devices.