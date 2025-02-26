Summary Ayaneo halts the production of the Flip and offers refunds or exchanges.

Decision made after evaluating product roadmap and priorities.

Customers must email service@ayaneo.com within 30 days for a refund or exchange.

Did you help fund the Ayaneo Flip around a year ago? If you did, you may not have received a product even after some people got theirs. Well, if you're still waiting, I've got some bad news for you: not only is Ayaneo pulling the plug on the entire project, but you only have a month to manually file a refund before your money is presumably gone forever.

Related Ayaneo Pocket Micro review: Another Ayaneo remake success Ayaneo has been churning out handhelds for a while, but the Pocket Micro is something special.

Ayaneo halts the rollout of the Flip, and you can get a refund

As spotted by Liliputing, the Ayaneo Flip is no longer being produced. In an update on the IndieGogo page, the company doesn't go into too much detail:

After careful consideration and evaluation of our product roadmap and strategic priorities, we regret to announce that **there are currently no immediate plans to proceed with the production of the AYANEO FLIP**. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is necessary to ensure we focus on delivering exceptional experiences through our existing and upcoming product lines.

Ayaneo is giving people two options: they can either get a refund or exchange their pledge for some of their products of equal value. Regardless of which method you want, you have to send an email to service@ayaneo.com within 30 days of today to confirm.

It's a shame that Ayaneo had to do this, as its products have been top-notch recently. For example, we gave the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02 a shining 8.5/10 score.