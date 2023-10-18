Key Takeaways Ayaneo continues to expand its lineup of gaming handhelds, with the announcement of the Ayaneo Flip DS.

The Flip DS features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, Radeon 780M GPU, and a secondary display.

Ayaneo is also launching another clamshell handheld called the Flip KB.

Gaming handhelds have grown in popularity over the past few years with Valve's Steam Deck creating a new wave of interest, followed by companies like Logitech, Asus, and others getting into the business. But Ayaneo has really taken things to another level, seemingly announcing a new gaming handheld every month, to the point where some might already feel a bit of fatigue over the brand's existing and upcoming lineup.

With that said, the company has now shared news of a new device coming down the pipeline with the announcement of the Ayaneo Flip DS. While not much has been shared about the upcoming console, overkill was able to get some exclusive images from Ayaneo, and as you can probably tell, this handheld takes heavy inspiration from the Nintendo DS. The brand previously also announced the Ayaneo Flip KB, another handheld device with a clamshell design that has a keyboard.

While both devices look interesting, much of the attention goes to the Flip DS, with its secondary display that will be perfect for those that are looking to play Nintendo DS and 3DS games. As far as other details, overkill reports that the upcoming Flip consoles will make use of AMD's Ryzen 7 7840U processor that will be paired with a Radeon 780M GPU. Furthermore, both devices will arrive with a 7-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the specifications of the secondary screen on the Flip DS, Ayaneo is keeping that information under wraps for now.

Although there are still a lot of unknowns for now, this system could prove to be a popular one. Per usual, the brand will most likely slowly release information about the device as the time for its release draws nearer. But for those that are holding out to purchase the Flip DS, let's hope that it comes sooner than later.