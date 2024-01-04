Key Takeaways Ayaneo announces two new handheld game consoles, Flip DS and Flip KB, featuring clamshell designs with flip-open displays.

Both models run on Windows 11 and share similar specifications, including a 7-inch 1080p IPS screen and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

The Flip DS has a secondary 3.5-inch touchscreen panel, while the Flip KB comes with a full physical keyboard, giving it a laptop-like feel. Both devices offer adjustable lid angles for improved ergonomics.

Ayaneo, the Chinese PC-maker best-known for gaming handhelds like the Ayaneo Pocket, Ayaneo Kun, and Ayaneo 2S, has announced two new handheld game consoles called the Flip DS and Flip KB. Both are clamshell models that can be flipped open to reveal the display panel, but while the former features a secondary screen, the latter comes with a full-fledged physical keyboard. Both devices were showcased this week during a live broadcast by Ayaneo CEO Arthur Zhang.

Both the DS and the KB run Windows 11, and share the same specifications for the most part. Starting off with the display, the main one is a 7-inch 1080p IPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. The secondary panel in the DS is a 3.5-inch "multi-functional" touchscreen unit with unspecified resolution and refresh rate.

Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, have a 28W TDP, and sport a 46.2Wh high-density battery. They also have hall-sensing joysticks and triggers, as well as a gyroscope, an optical finger mouse, and a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, an OCuLink port, and a microSD slot.

Name Ayaneo Flip DS and Flip KB Display 7-inch IPS, 1080p, 120Hz, 400 nits / Secondary panel in Flip DS: 3.5-inch multi-function touchscreen Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Battery 46.2Wh / 28W TDP Connectivity Thunderbolt, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, OCuLink, microSD slot, fingerprint scanner

One of the images published by Ayaneo seems to show that the second screen in the Flip DS can be used to display the system settings. As for the Flip KB, the included full keyboard will make the device look and feel like a laptop, enabling people to surf the web easily when not playing games. Ayaneo says that the lids of the Flip DS and Flip KB can be opened at 120-, 150-, and 180-degree angles (with automatic locking) for better ergonomics and enhanced usability.

Both the Flip DS and Flip KB will be available for purchase on Indiegogo, and have already been listed on the platform. Ayaneo did not announce an official launch date, but they're expected to be available by the end of this month, and you can sign-up to be notified when they go on pre-order.