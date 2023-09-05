Key Takeaways Ayaneo opens up orders for its latest gaming console, the Kun, on Indiegogo with prices starting at $1000.

The Kun features impressive specifications including an 8.4-inch 1600p IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 4TB of internal storage.

The console offers a maximum TDP of 54W, hall sensing joysticks and triggers, robust sound with stereo speakers, and various connectivity options including USB-C, USB-A, microSD, and M.2 slot.

Over the past month, Ayaneo has been teasing its latest Kun handheld gaming console through social media and its own YouTube channel, and now, the company has finally opened up orders for the device on Indiegogo, with a starting price that comes in at $1000. Of course, this price is only if you order early enough, as the retail price for the base model is set for $1209.

The Ayaneo Kun features a large 8.4-inch 1600p IPS display with up to 500 nits of brightness, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 4TB of internal storage. While those specifications sound impressive, you're going to be paying quite a bit for the top-tier model, as it comes in at $1949.

Now perhaps one of the more interesting parts of the new console is its advertised TDP that can go as high as 54W. This is quite impressive when compared to consoles currently on the market like the Steam Deck which has a maximum TDP of 15, and the Asus ROG Ally which maxes out at 35W. In addition, the console comes with a 75Wh battery.

As expected Ayaneo isn't withholding anything from its top-tier handheld with hall sensing joysticks and triggers, along with plenty of customization options for sensitivity. The device will also support robust sound with stereo speakers, and it will have microphones to provide clear and crisp voice communication. When it comes to connectivity and expansion, you'll have USB-C and USB-A ports, along with a microSD and M.2 slot.

For wireless, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Those that want to stay connected on the go, Ayaneo will offer a 4G expansion module as well. Ayaneo has done a great job with its past Windows consoles like the Ayaneo 2S, so there are a lot of expectations here. If interested, you can head to the Indiegogo page to order your unit with shipments expected for October 2023.