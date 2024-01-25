Key Takeaways Ayaneo is changing its Next Lite gaming handheld to include Windows 11 due to customer preference for a Windows operating system.

The Next Lite will have an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chip, a Ryzen 7 4800U processor, and up to 8TB of storage.

Competitor MSI is developing the Claw gaming handheld with Intel's latest chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 53Whr battery for gaming on the go.

While some gamers don’t take issue with using a Linux platform, others claim that it can be frustratingly unreliable. This is one reason why Ayaneo faced a bit of backlash when its Next Lite gaming handheld was rumored to feature Linux. Eventually, it was determined that the device actually features HoloISO, which is based on SteamOS. Now, Ayaneo has announced that it’s making changes to accommodate its customers who want to see something different.

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ayaneo announced that its Next Lite gaming handheld will now ship with Windows 11 pre-installed. The company has started emailing those who signed up to be alerted to news about pre-order opportunities. Ayaneo claims that it made the decision after hearing from its customers that they have a preference for a Windows operating system. The hardware specs for the Ayaneo Next Lite show that it will come with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chip and a Ryzen 7 4800U processor (via Neowin). The handheld will also support an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 internal SSD featuring up to 8TB of storage. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless capabilities, gamers will have all of the connectivity they need on the fly. At launch, Ayaneo says the Next Lite will cost $299.00.

Although Steam has arguably become the most mainstream gaming handheld, competitors are catching up with newer, flashier devices. MSI, which is known for its gaming laptops, recently shared a sneak peek of its upcoming handheld, Claw. The product will be powered by Intel’s latest Meteor Lake chip, and it was developed in collaboration with the company. In addition to featuring Core Ultra CPUs, Claw will have Intel’s XeSS technology, 16GB of RAM, and MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow to prevent overheating. MSI also noted that it will have a 53Whr battery for gaming on the go. With an abundance of options to choose from, it's worth weighing all of your choices before making a final decision — no matter how appealing a Windows OS on a gaming handheld may be.