Key Takeaways Ayaneo, a reputable producer of gaming consoles, has unveiled its first Android unit, the Pocket Air, featuring a sleek design and powerful hardware including a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Ayaneo has not announced pricing for its Pocket Air. But it will be made available through Indiegogo.

In 2022, Valve did the unthinkable, introducing a Linux-based gaming handheld. But over a year later, it's still one of the best options out there when it comes to portable gaming consoles. With that said, other companies have clearly taken notice, and have tried to introduce a competing console of their own.

Now, if you're not looking to go all out with a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, an Android-powered gaming handheld is the way to go, offering plenty of power, sometimes at a lower price point. Luckily, one of the best in the business when it comes to portable gaming consoles has revealed its first Android unit, the Pocket Air, giving consumers a sneak peek of what's to come.

Source: Ayaneo

Ayaneo has been known to offer some compelling devices in the past, and it looks like its Pocket Air will be no different, with its sleek design and robust hardware. The Pocket Air features a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The console will also have an active cooling system, hall-sensing joysticks and triggers, a large 7,350mAh battery, and more.

So far, this console is looking like a winner, offering just enough power to play all your favorite retro games — but what will really tip things in its favor is its price. The company has not shared details on this front and has also not revealed when this handset will be available. But, like the company's previous products, the Pocket Air will be made available first through Indiegogo.

Source: Ayaneo

Of course, if you're not a fan of crowdfunding campaigns, you can always go with Logitech's G Cloud, which is available to purchase from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, offering a relatively affordable Android gaming experience. If you're interested in the Pocket Air, be sure to sign up on Ayaneo's Indiegogo page to be notified of its release.