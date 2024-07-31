Key Takeaways Ayaneo releases new mobile retro gaming devices, the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro, with modern upgrades.

The Pocket DMG has an OLED screen, a Snapdragon G3x Gen gaming platform, a touchpad, and a 6000mAh battery.

Pocket DMG is available on IndieGoGo starting at $339 for early bird models and $419 normally.

Ayaneo has been putting out a lot of good retro-based hardware lately. Don't believe me? Just ask Adam Conway, who gave the Ayaneo Flip DS and Slide a 7.5, and the Retro Mini PC AM02 an 8.5. Now, Ayaneo is ready to release two new products aimed at the mobile retro gamer, the Pocket DMG and the Pocket Micro.

Ayaneo begins taking pledges for the Pocket DMG

Image Credit: Ayaneo

First up, let's crack open the Pocket DMG. The shell is designed to look like a Gameboy Color, except with some nice modern-day upgrades added to it. For starters, it's packing a 3.92'' OLED screen to ensure your retro games look the best they can be. It's powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen gaming platform and sports a 6000mAh battery to keep you going no matter where you are. It even sports a touchpad on the bottom for finer controls.

If you'd like your own, head over to the IndieGoGo page and make a pledge. If you're quick, you can snap up the early bird models that start at $339. If you missed that, you can still make a normal pledge starting at $419. Finally, once the Pocket DMG goes on sale for retail, the price will begin at $449, so hop on early if you can.

Ayaneo also begins funding for the Pocket Micro

Image Credit: Ayaneo Image Credit: Ayaneo

If the Pocket DMG is a bit too pricey for you, take a look at the Pocket Micro. It's as if a NES controller and a Steam Deck fused into one, with all the charm of the former and the sleek design of the latter. It has a 3.5" 640P IPS display and its tiny size makes it a truly pocket-sized device. If you get in on its IndieGoGo campaign early, you can snap up the early bird price starting at $189. After that, you can make a $199 pledge to get one. Finally, if you wait until retail, prices will start at $219.

If you'd like more information on either device, check out Ayaneo's blog post for more details.