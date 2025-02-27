Summary Retroid's new Pocket Flip 2 offers a clamshell design for handheld console lovers.

The device features impressive specs like Snapdragon SD865/Mediatek Dimensity1100 chip, 8GB RAM, 1080p AMOLED screen, and Android 13.

The attractive Pocket Flip 2 comes in four colorways, including one resembling a famous Japanese gaming brand.

We love our handheld consoles here at XDA, and Retroid's products are definitely a favorite. So, when we heard that the company was planning to release a new console, we just had to check it out. Retroid has just announced the Pocket Flip 2, and it's shaping up to be a nice iteration on the original Pocket Flip.

Related Ayaneo Pocket Micro review: Another Ayaneo remake success Ayaneo has been churning out handhelds for a while, but the Pocket Micro is something special.

Retroid's Pocket Flip 2 is a love letter to those who love clamshell designs

A week ago, we got a hint of what to expect in a new trailer for the Retroid Pocket Flip 2. It didn't reveal much in terms of specifications, but it did give us a sneak peek at its lovely frame.

Now, Retroid is happy to share more of what's going on under the hood. The key features include a choice between a Snapdragon SD865 or a Mediatek Dimensity1100 chip, with the former featuring a 27 watt charging speed versus the latter's 18 watt.. Whichever chip you pick, you'll also get 8GB of RAM, a 5'5'' 1080p AMOLED screen, 128GB of storage, and a 5000mAh battery, with the software side being covered by Android 13.

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 comes in four lovely-looking colorways, one of which—the suspiciously-named 'GC'—makes the console look like it came from a particular Japanese gaming giant. Don't worry, Retroid; I won't tell them if you won't.

If this is the first time you've heard of Retroid and you're not sure why we love it, check out our review of the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro where we gave it a solid 8.5/10 score.